THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3h

I enjoy the parallel use of this verse here and in "Heart of the Verse." I had read that first this morning, then this one. This story offers substantive action to the verse in both. And to the point Peter is making, why in this world would we ever be surprised that there would be suffering? Goodness, we are living in a FALLEN world!

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