This is the day the Battle of Shiloh ended in 1862 with a costly Union victory, shattering the nation’s illusion of a short Civil War.

In today's lesson, we will revisit the bloodiest battle of the Civil War to that point, when Union soldiers at Shiloh discovered that everything they believed about the war was wrong. What happens to faith when the trial you face doesn't fit the framework you built to explain it? And what does it take to stay on the field when retreat seems like the only rational option?

Chromolithograph of a painting by Thure de Thulstrup shows the Union position along the sunken road.

"Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you." - 1 Peter 4:12 (NIV)

This Date in History

Confederate drums rolled before dawn on April 6, 1862, and 40,000 soldiers surged out of the tree line near Pittsburg Landing, Tennessee, slamming into Union camps where men were still cooking breakfast. An orderly standing next to Brigadier General William Tecumseh Sherman was shot dead. Sherman himself took a bullet through the hand. The surprise was total.

The Civil War was barely a year old, and most Americans still believed the conflict would end quickly. The First Battle of Bull Run had shocked the North, but the assumption remained that one decisive battle would settle the question. In the West, the Union had reason for optimism. Major General Ulysses S. Grant had captured Fort Henry on the Tennessee River and Fort Donelson on the Cumberland in February, forcing the Confederates out of Kentucky and most of Tennessee, including Nashville. The string of victories had made Grant a national figure. Now he was pushing south toward Corinth, Mississippi, a critical railroad junction where the Memphis and Charleston line crossed the Mobile and Ohio. Control of Corinth would give the Union a stranglehold on Confederate supply and troop movement across the western theater.

Grant’s Army of the Tennessee, about 42,000 strong, was camped along the west bank of the Tennessee River at Pittsburg Landing, waiting for reinforcements under Major General Don Carlos Buell before marching on Corinth. Grant had not ordered entrenchments. He saw his campaign as offensive and believed the Confederates would stay behind their own defenses. On the night of April 5, he had telegraphed his superior, Major General Henry Halleck, that he had “scarcely the faintest idea of an attack being made upon us.” Sherman dismissed reports of Confederate movement in the woods and told one alarmed colonel to take his regiment back to Ohio.

Confederate General Albert Sidney Johnston had other plans. Regarded by many in the South as their most experienced field commander, Johnston had concentrated his Army of the Mississippi at Corinth and resolved to destroy Grant before Buell arrived. His second-in-command, General P. G. T. Beauregard, drew up the battle plan but worried delays on the march had cost them surprise. Johnston overruled him. He would fight, he said, if they were a million.

The first day shattered every assumption either side held about the war. Confederate brigades drove Sherman and Major General John McClernand backward on the right. On the left, Brigadier General Benjamin Prentiss rallied his shattered division along a sunken wagon road, where Union troops repelled charge after charge in fighting so intense the Confederates called the position the Hornets’ Nest. Prentiss held under Grant’s direct order to defend “at all hazards,” buying critical hours as the rest of the army fell back toward the river. The stand at the Hornets’ Nest cost Prentiss his freedom when he surrendered with some 2,000 men, but the time he purchased may have saved Grant’s army.

Johnston never saw the Hornets’ Nest fall. That afternoon, while leading an assault on the Union left, a bullet struck him behind the right knee, severing an artery. He bled to death in minutes and became the highest-ranking officer on either side to die in combat during the war. Command passed to Beauregard, who chose to halt the attack with less than an hour of daylight remaining, confident he could finish the job in the morning. He wired Confederate President Jefferson Davis that night claiming a complete victory.

By nightfall, Grant’s army was compressed into a tight perimeter around Pittsburg Landing, its back to the river. Thousands of panicked soldiers huddled under the bluffs. Rain began to fall. Union gunboats on the Tennessee, the USS Tyler and USS Lexington, fired shells into Confederate positions through the night. Grant sat beneath a tree in the downpour, a cigar clenched in his teeth, his ankle swollen from a horse that had fallen on him days earlier. His subordinates assumed retreat was the only option. Every piece of conventional military logic supported that conclusion. When one general suggested preparations to withdraw, Grant cut him short: “Retreat? No. I propose to attack at daylight and whip them.”

Sherman found him later that evening. Sherman had fought in the center of the action since the first shots, had horses killed under him, and had been wounded twice. He had come to discuss pulling back across the river. One look at Grant changed his mind. “Well, Grant, we’ve had the devil’s own day, haven’t we?” Sherman said. Grant took a drag on his cigar. “Yes. Lick ‘em tomorrow, though.”

He meant it. Overnight, Buell’s Army of the Ohio began crossing the river, and Brigadier General Lew Wallace’s delayed division finally arrived. By morning on April 7, Grant had roughly 45,000 fresh or reorganized troops ready to advance. Beauregard’s Confederates, exhausted and disorganized, had fewer than 30,000 effectives remaining in line. The Union counterattack rolled forward at dawn, and the battle of the previous day reversed itself. By mid-afternoon, Beauregard ordered a retreat to Corinth, ending the engagement.

The field Grant’s men reclaimed was unlike anything Americans had seen. He later wrote that one clearing was so covered with the dead that a person could walk across it in any direction without touching the ground. Combined casualties reached about 23,700, far surpassing any previous American battle. The word “Shiloh,” which in Hebrew means “place of peace,” became synonymous with slaughter.

The nation recoiled. Newspapers printed casualty lists that filled entire pages. Families who had sent sons off expecting a brief war now confronted a scale of killing no one had imagined possible. Grant was savaged in the press. Reporters accused him of being drunk, negligent, and even asleep when the attack came. Politicians demanded his removal. President Lincoln reportedly responded: “I can’t spare this man. He fights.” Whether those exact words were spoken remains debated, but the sentiment held. Grant kept his command.

The psychological shift after the battle was immediate. Before Shiloh, both sides had fought under the assumption that one great victory would break the other’s will. After Shiloh, that illusion was gone forever. Grant himself named it plainly in his memoirs: “I gave up all idea of saving the Union except by complete conquest.” Sherman reinforced the point with harder language, saying the Union could not change Southern hearts and minds but could “make war so terrible” that the rebels would tire of it. The war would not be decided quickly. It would be fought through sustained campaigns and mounting losses, with no clear end in sight.

Lithograph of The Battle of Shiloh (aka Pittsburg Landing) by J. H. Bufford.

Historical Context

By the spring of 1862, the American Civil War was reshaping the global political order. European powers watched closely. Britain, dependent on Southern cotton for its textile mills, weighed diplomatic recognition of the Confederacy while maintaining official neutrality. France under Napoleon III pursued imperial ambitions in Mexico, calculating that a divided America could not enforce the Monroe Doctrine. Across the Atlantic, the conflict had already disrupted cotton markets, triggering unemployment in English mill towns like Lancashire in what became known as the Cotton Famine. Meanwhile, the military landscape was changing faster than either side’s leadership understood. Railroad networks allowed the rapid concentration of large armies at distances previously unthinkable, while rifled muskets and improved artillery made frontal infantry assaults far deadlier than tactics inherited from the Napoleonic era. Officers at Shiloh applied offensive doctrines designed for smoothbore weapons against troops armed with guns accurate at 300 yards or more.

American society in 1862 still processed war through a romantic lens shaped by Revolutionary War mythology and accounts of the Mexican War. Soldiers enlisted expecting glory and quick resolution. Newspapers fed that expectation, printing dispatches and editorials. The U.S. Sanitary Commission, established the year before, was only beginning to organize medical care for large-scale casualties, and battlefield medicine remained primitive. Wounded men at Shiloh lay in the open for hours or days before receiving treatment. Photography had not yet brought battlefield images to the public as it would after Antietam later that year, but the sheer volume of casualty lists printed in newspapers after Shiloh forced civilians to confront the war’s cost in ways editorial language never could.

General Albert Sidney Johnston before the Battle of Shiloh; his death dealt a major blow to the Confederacy, costing it one of its top commanders.

Today’s Reflection

The Union soldiers at Shiloh were not outmatched because they lacked courage or experience. Many had just secured decisive victories at Fort Henry and Fort Donelson. They had reason to feel confident. What failed on the morning of April 6 was not their ability to fight. It was their understanding of the war. They believed it would be short. They believed the enemy would wait to be attacked. They believed the hardest part was already behind them. And because they believed all of that, they camped without entrenchments, dismissed warnings, and went to sleep on April 5 assuming tomorrow would resemble yesterday.

When 40,000 Confederate soldiers came crashing through the tree line at dawn, the shock wasn’t just tactical. It was interpretive. The world those Union soldiers had built their confidence on collapsed in a single morning. The battle didn’t just challenge their position. It challenged their entire understanding of the war they were fighting.

That kind of collapse is familiar to anyone who’s tried to live by faith for more than a few years.

Most Christians accept, in principle, that life will include suffering. We affirm it in Bible studies. We nod along in sermons. We quote verses about perseverance. But there’s a difference between accepting hardship in principle and encountering hardship that refuses to behave the way you expected it to. The first stretches you. The second forces you to reconsider whether your understanding of God was ever large enough to account for what you’re now facing.

Peter understood this. Writing to believers who were already enduring persecution, he didn’t offer comfort by promising the trial would end soon. Instead, he confronted something more subtle: their surprise.

“Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you.” 1 Peter 4:12 (NIV)

Notice what Peter diagnoses. He doesn’t say “do not suffer.” He says “do not be surprised.” The problem he addresses isn’t pain. It’s the assumption that pain is abnormal. That it signals something has gone wrong with God’s plan rather than something unfolding within it.

This is where faith becomes quietly conditional. Not in a dramatic way. Not through open rebellion or conscious doubt. But structurally. “God is faithful” begins to mean “God will act in ways I expect.” And when He doesn’t, when the timeline stretches, when the answer doesn’t come, when the loss doesn’t produce the redemption story you were counting on, the tension isn’t just emotional. It feels theological. It doesn’t feel like just a crack in the foundation. It feels like discovering the foundation wasn’t what you thought it was.

Grant faced something similar at Shiloh. By nightfall on April 6, every rational argument pointed toward retreat. His army had been driven back to the river. His subordinates assumed withdrawal was the only option. But Grant didn’t retreat. He adjusted. He let go of the assumption that the war could be won quickly and embraced the harder truth that it would demand far more than anyone had imagined. “I gave up all idea of saving the Union except by complete conquest,” he later wrote. That wasn’t defeat. It was recalibration.

The spiritual parallel cuts close. Growth often begins at the exact point where our existing framework proves insufficient. Not when circumstances improve, but when our understanding of God expands enough to hold what circumstances have revealed. The writer of Hebrews points toward this when he describes the process of maturity:

“But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.” Hebrews 5:14 (NIV)

Maturity, in this framing, isn’t the absence of confusion. It’s the practiced capacity to remain faithful inside confusion long enough to see more clearly. It’s the willingness to let your understanding of God be corrected by Scripture rather than forcing Scripture to confirm what you already believed.

That willingness is harder than it sounds. It requires admitting that the version of faith you carried into the difficulty might not be the version that carries you through it. It means holding your convictions about God’s character without insisting you already know how that character will express itself in your situation. It means staying on the field when retreat makes more sense.

The most dangerous moment in the life of faith is rarely the moment of greatest pain. It’s the moment when what is happening no longer fits what you thought was true, and something has to give. Not necessarily your belief in God, but your understanding of how He works. In that moment, the question is not whether you will keep believing. It’s whether your faith will be shaped by what God has actually revealed, or quietly constrained by what you assumed He would do.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area of your life where you've been holding an assumption about how God should be working. Write it down plainly. Not a prayer request. Not a wish. The actual expectation you've been carrying, whether it involves timing, outcome, method, or relief. Then open Scripture and sit with a passage that speaks to God's character without promising the specific result you've been waiting for. Let the distance between your assumption and what Scripture actually says become visible. Don't rush to resolve it. The point is not to manufacture peace but to let your understanding of God grow larger than the framework you've been fitting Him into.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have often built our confidence on assumptions about how You would act rather than on who You have revealed Yourself to be. We have treated our expectations as promises and our timelines as Yours. Forgive us for the ways we have quietly made our faith conditional, holding fast to You only when Your work looked the way we imagined it would. Give us the honesty to see where our understanding has been too small. Give us the courage to remain faithful when our circumstances refuse to fit our framework. And give us the humility to let Your Word reshape what we believe about You, even when that reshaping is uncomfortable and slow. Teach us to trust not the version of You we constructed, but the God You have actually shown Yourself to be. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith that has never been forced to expand is faith that has never been tested at its deepest level. Comfort with God is not the same as knowledge of God. We can affirm His sovereignty for years without ever confronting what sovereignty means when the outcome we expected does not arrive. The most durable faith is not the kind that never wavers. It is the kind that has been broken open and rebuilt around what Scripture actually teaches rather than what we hoped it meant. God does not ask us to understand every detail of His work. He asks us to trust Him beyond the boundaries of our comprehension. That trust is forged not in certainty, but in the willingness to remain when certainty fails.

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Author’s Notes

I’m experimenting with something new today over on THIS IS JASON called HEART OF THE VERSE. It’s a format I first explored a couple of years ago, even before THIS IS THE DAY began, centered on short devotional reflections built around a single verse. While I ultimately took a more history-focused direction here, I’ve wanted to revisit that original idea for some time just to see what you might think about it.

Today’s verse is featured there as well, offering a more focused reflection that pairs with what you’ve read here. If you’re interested in seeing the same verse approached from a different angle, you can find it over on THIS IS JASON.

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