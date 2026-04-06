THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jane Curry Weber's avatar
Jane Curry Weber
1d

I learned something! Mr Twinkie was from my home province of Nova Scotia. I had no idea.

So true, that pressure can make something more visible if we only look for it.

Thank you!

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
1d

It's only as we continually walk by faith that when we are called to go through those difficult times, that we are able to see with spiritual eyes. I am presently in a situation in which, by no fault of my own, I am required to move within the next several months. When I first learned of this, the initial reaction was not exactly panic, but certainly an uncomfortable "oh no." Then, as I thought about what was happening, I was able to respond, not react, by realizing that this is not taking my good Father by surprise, so He must be up to something I can't yet see. I heard Him say, "Wait for me, I will show you what I have at the right time." And so, in peace, I wait, knowing He will never leave me or forsake me.

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