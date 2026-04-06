This is the day baker James Dewar invented the Twinkie, a cream-filled sponge cake that would become an American snack icon, in 1930.

In today's lesson, we will look at a Depression-era baker who turned idle equipment into one of America's most iconic snack cakes. The resources he needed had been available for years, but it took economic crisis to make them visible. What if the pressure you're facing right now isn't threatening what matters most, but revealing it? And what might you continue overlooking if the pressure were removed?

"Remember how the Lord your God led you all the way in the wilderness these forty years, to humble and test you in order to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep his commands" - Deuteronomy 8:2 (NIV)

This Date in History

James Dewar stood at the center of a problem any plant manager would recognize. Rows of shortcake pans, perfectly sized for finger-shaped sponge cakes, sat stacked and idle in the Continental Baking Company’s River Forest, Illinois, plant. Strawberry season had ended weeks ago. The machines that filled those little cakes with fruit cream had gone quiet. In the spring of 1930, with the Great Depression tightening household budgets across the country, Dewar could not afford idle equipment. He needed those pans working again, and he needed a product cheap enough for families counting every nickel.

Dewar had arrived at Continental a decade earlier with no credentials beyond a willingness to work. Born in 1897 in Pugwash River, Nova Scotia, he had spent his youth on boats hauling timber and limestone along the Canadian coast. Around 1920, he made his way to Chicago aboard a Great Lakes freighter and took a job as a delivery driver for Continental Baking, steering a horse-drawn wagon of pound cakes through the city’s neighborhoods. He learned the business from the street up, studying which products moved and which sat unsold, and he climbed steadily through the company’s ranks. By his early thirties, he managed the River Forest plant, one of Continental’s key Midwest operations.

Continental Baking was, by 1930, the largest commercial bakery in the United States. The company had grown through aggressive acquisitions during the 1920s, absorbing rival bakeries from Detroit to Indianapolis. Its 1925 purchase of Taggart Baking brought Wonder Bread into the fold, and the Hostess brand name covered its expanding line of cakes and pastries.

Continental operated more than 100 plants nationwide and employed thousands of workers. The company’s scale meant that even small inefficiencies at a single plant could ripple through regional balance sheets. Dewar’s idle shortcake pans represented exactly that kind of waste.

His solution was simple in concept. The finger-shaped pans could produce golden sponge cakes year-round if he found a filling that did not depend on seasonal fruit. Banana cream was available in every month, inexpensive, and easy to pipe into the cakes using the plant’s existing equipment.

Dewar experimented with the combination and, on April 6, 1930, produced the first batch of cream-filled sponge cakes at the River Forest facility. Workers filled each cake by hand using a foot-pedaled injection device, pumping banana cream through small openings in the bottom of the sponge. The process was messy and imprecise. Margaret Branco, one of the early fillers, later recalled that pressing the pedal too hard would cause a cake to burst open with cream. Damaged ones went home with the workers.

The product still needed a name. On a business trip to St. Louis shortly after those first batches, Dewar spotted a billboard advertising Twinkle Toe Shoes. The word caught his attention. He shortened it, later explaining that he wanted something “a little zippier for the kids.” The Twinkie was born.

Continental packaged them two to a pack and priced them at five cents, placing them within reach of Depression-era families looking for small, affordable indulgences. Early Twinkies were intended to be eaten fresh, with a shelf life measured in days rather than weeks, and they moved quickly through stores. The cakes sold immediately and in volume. Branco remembered that demand outpaced production almost from the start, with workers struggling to fill orders fast enough.

The Twinkie’s timing proved critical to its success. As the Depression deepened through the early 1930s, consumers gravitated toward cheap, portable treats that delivered a momentary sense of plenty. A nickel bought two golden cakes with sweet cream inside, enough to split between siblings or tuck into a lunchbox. Continental’s national distribution network, built to move Wonder Bread across the country, gave the Twinkie access to grocery shelves far beyond Chicago. By the mid-1930s, the snack had established itself as a reliable seller in Continental’s Hostess line.

The original banana cream filling lasted about a decade before global events intervened. During World War II, banana imports to the United States dropped sharply, and the company reformulated the filling using vanilla cream as a substitute. Consumers accepted the change so completely that vanilla became the permanent standard. Banana versions would reappear periodically in later decades as limited editions, but the vanilla Twinkie became the product Americans recognized.

Dewar remained with the company for the rest of his career, eventually rising to regional vice president before retiring in 1972. He lived in Oak Park and River Forest for more than 50 years, earning the nickname “Mr. Twinkie” among colleagues. He defended his creation enthusiastically in interviews, crediting Twinkies with fueling his sons’ athletic careers. One played for the Cleveland Browns. Dewar claimed he ate at least three Twinkies with a glass of milk before bed each night and saw no reason to stop. He died in 1985 at the age of 88.

The snack he built from idle shortcake pans went on to become one of the most recognized processed foods in American history. In 1999, the White House Millennium Council selected the Twinkie for inclusion in the nation’s millennium time capsule, calling it an enduring American icon.

Continental Baking itself passed through a succession of corporate owners over the following decades, eventually becoming Hostess Brands. When Hostess filed for bankruptcy in 2012, the threatened disappearance of the Twinkie generated national headlines and consumer panic. Production resumed within months under new ownership.

By the 2020s, the brand was producing hundreds of millions of Twinkies each year, a figure that would have staggered the man who first piped banana cream into a finger cake on a spring day in River Forest.

James A. Dewar, the inventor of the beloved Twinkie.

Historical Context

By April 1930, the American economy had been contracting for six months. The stock market crash of October 1929 had wiped out billions in wealth, and industrial production was falling sharply as factories cut shifts and laid off workers. Unemployment, which had hovered near 3% in 1929, was climbing toward 9% and would reach 25% by 1933. Consumer spending collapsed as families prioritized rent, fuel, and groceries over discretionary purchases. In this environment, food manufacturers faced intense pressure to develop low-cost products that could move in volume at thin margins. Across the Atlantic, global commodity markets were also destabilizing. Britain’s return to the gold standard had depressed international trade, and agricultural overproduction in the American Midwest had already driven farm prices to ruinous lows before the crash accelerated the damage.

The American food industry in 1930 was in the middle of a structural transformation. Commercially baked bread had overtaken home baking for the first time; by 1930, roughly two-thirds of American households bought their bread rather than making it. National brands like Wonder Bread and Hostess were replacing neighborhood bakeries through economies of scale, aggressive advertising, and railroad-based distribution networks that could move products across multiple states. Radio advertising, still a novelty, was becoming a powerful tool for reaching consumers in their homes. At the same time, nutritional science remained in its early stages, and processed foods faced little regulatory scrutiny or public skepticism. Convenience, affordability, and shelf appeal defined what sold. The American consumer of 1930 was not yet counting calories or reading ingredient labels.

Today’s Reflection

For years, the shortcake molds at the Continental Baking Company sat idle once strawberry season ended, taking up space in the River Forest plant without anyone treating them as a problem worth solving. No one questioned the waste because no one had to. The company was profitable. The equipment had a purpose, even if that purpose only lasted six weeks out of the year. It took the Great Depression with its collapse of consumer spending and the tightening of every margin in the business to make James Dewar look at those pans differently. The crisis didn’t give him new resources. It gave him new eyes.

Dewar didn’t invent a machine. He didn’t bring in outside expertise or new capital. He repurposed what was already available to him, capacity that had been sitting in plain sight for years, unrecognized because the pressure to recognize it hadn’t arrived yet. The idle pans were never the obstacle. The obstacle was the comfort that made ignoring them possible.

This is a pattern that runs deeper than business history. It’s a pattern that touches the way most of us move through seasons of ease and seasons of strain. When life is manageable, we tend to leave things unexamined. We coast on familiar routines, familiar assumptions, familiar versions of ourselves. We don’t ask hard questions about unused capacity or dormant obedience because nothing forces us to. Comfort doesn’t destroy those things. It just makes them invisible.

Scripture addresses this dynamic with surprising directness. In Deuteronomy, Moses reminds Israel of something they might have preferred to forget:

“Remember how the Lord your God led you all the way in the wilderness these forty years, to humble and test you in order to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep his commands.” Deuteronomy 8:2 (NIV)

Notice what Moses says the wilderness was for. Not punishment. Not correction for a specific failure. The wilderness was diagnostic. God led Israel into hardship to reveal what was already inside them, loyalties and deficiencies alike, that could not have surfaced in easier conditions. The test wasn’t designed to break them. It was designed to show them what they were made of, and what they still lacked.

That’s an uncomfortable idea for most believers. We tend to approach pressure with one question: “When will this end?” And that’s a natural, human response. But the biblical framework suggests a more searching question: “What is this season exposing that I couldn’t see before?” Hardship has a way of stripping away the noise, the distractions, the comforting routines that allow us to avoid deeper work. When those layers come off, what’s left is often revealing. Sometimes it’s faith we didn’t know we had. Sometimes it’s weakness we’ve been carrying without acknowledgment.

Paul understood this from the inside. Writing to the Corinthians about his own sustained hardship, he arrived at a conclusion that sounds almost paradoxical:

“That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” 2 Corinthians 12:10 (NIV)

Paul isn’t celebrating suffering for its own sake. He’s describing a discovery that only pressure made possible. His weakness, laid bare by hardship, became the environment in which God’s strength operated most clearly. That’s not an insight available to someone living in uninterrupted comfort. It required the removal of self-sufficiency before it could be seen.

This is where the Twinkie story, for all its ordinariness, presses into something believers need to hear. Dewar’s crisis didn’t add anything to his situation. It subtracted options. And in that subtraction, he saw possibilities that abundance had hidden from him.

The same dynamic operates in the spiritual life. There are forms of obedience, kinds of trust, depths of dependence on God that simply do not emerge when everything is going well. They aren’t absent in those seasons. They’re dormant. And they stay dormant as long as ease makes them unnecessary.

Our temptation is to treat every difficult season as something to escape as quickly as possible, to pray for restoration of the conditions that existed before the pressure arrived. That prayer isn’t wrong. But it may be incomplete. If God uses constraint the way Deuteronomy 8 describes, then rushing past the wilderness means rushing past the revelation the wilderness was designed to produce.

Not every hardship carries the same purpose, and none of this suggests that suffering should be sought or romanticized. But it does suggest that the seasons we most want to end may be the seasons we most need to examine. Because the question pressure forces into view is one comfort will never ask: What have I been overlooking, and what would it cost me to keep overlooking it?

Practical Application

This week, identify one area of your life where current pressure or constraint has forced you to reconsider something you previously left unexamined. It could be a neglected responsibility, an underdeveloped skill, a relationship you've coasted through, or a spiritual discipline you've avoided because easier options were available. Write down what the pressure has made visible. Then ask yourself honestly: Would I have noticed this if circumstances hadn't changed? Sit with that answer before moving on. The goal is not to manufacture gratitude for difficulty but to practice reading your constraints as diagnostic, treating them as a lens rather than just an obstacle.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we often treat comfort as evidence of your blessing and pressure as evidence of your absence. Teach us to see more clearly. Open our eyes to the capacities, responsibilities, and obediences that ease has allowed us to leave dormant. Give us the courage to examine what hardship is revealing rather than rushing to escape it. Where we have mistaken comfort for faithfulness, correct us gently. Where we have overlooked what you placed within us because it was not yet required, help us to recognize it now. Strengthen us to respond to what this season is exposing, not with fear, but with the quiet confidence that you lead us through wilderness for purposes we cannot always see from inside it. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Comfort is not the enemy of faith, but it can be the enemy of attention. When everything works, we stop examining what's underneath. We stop asking whether the life we've built actually reflects the life God intended. Pressure changes that. It strips away the margin that made avoidance possible and leaves us standing in front of what we've been ignoring. That exposure is not cruelty. It's clarity. God does not waste wilderness seasons. He uses them to surface loyalties, weaknesses, and unused faithfulness that comfort kept hidden. The question for every believer in a difficult season is not only "How do I survive this?" but "What is this making visible that I could not see before?" Because sometimes the most important revelation in a season of pressure has nothing to do with the pressure itself, and everything to do with what was already there, waiting to be found.

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Author’s Notes

Yesterday, over at This is Jason, we dug into the history and culture behind one of the most quoted warnings in Scripture, and the meaning is probably not what you’ve been taught. Check out I Will Spit You Out.



Mark your calendars now to join William E. and me for a livestream on Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 AM (Central). We’ll be talking about the Substack journey, writing history, and our favorite historical people, places, and events (and probably a lot more). Click History Talk with Jason Clark to be reminded or join the livestream.

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