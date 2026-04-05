This is the day Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death for passing atomic secrets to the Soviet Union in 1951.

In today's lesson, we will look at the sentencing of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg and the moment a trusted government engineer's hidden loyalties were laid bare before a federal judge. What happens when the very access that proves your credibility becomes the instrument of your betrayal? And what does the direction of what you've been entrusted with reveal about where your true allegiance lies?

Ethel and Julius Rosenberg

"So if you have not been trustworthy in handling worldly wealth, who will trust you with true riches?" - Luke 16:11 (NIV)

This Date in History

Judge Irving Kaufman leaned forward on the bench in Courtroom 110 at the Foley Square federal courthouse in lower Manhattan on the morning of April 5, 1951, and told Julius Rosenberg and Ethel Rosenberg that their crime was “worse than murder.” He then sentenced them both to die in the electric chair.

The couple had met through left-wing political circles in New York City during the 1930s. Ethel Greenglass, born in 1915 on the Lower East Side, became active in labor organizing as a young clerk. Julius, three years her junior, was the son of a garment worker and a devoted student who enrolled at the City College of New York to study electrical engineering. Both joined the Communist Party of the United States before their 1939 marriage. By 1940, Julius had secured a civilian engineering position with the U.S. Army Signal Corps, giving him access to classified military technology, including information about radar, sonar, and emerging weapons systems tied to modern warfare.

Soviet intelligence recruited Julius around 1942. His handler, Semyon Semyonov, later described him as a committed operative willing to use his Communist Party connections for espionage. Julius provided classified documents from his Signal Corps work and built a network of contacts who funneled military secrets to Moscow.

His most consequential recruitment was Ethel’s younger brother, David Greenglass, a machinist assigned to the top-secret Los Alamos laboratory where the Manhattan Project was building the atomic bomb. In 1944 and 1945, Greenglass passed crude sketches and written descriptions of the implosion-type weapon to Julius, who relayed them to Soviet agents through couriers. The information concerned the “Fat Man” design, the bomb later dropped on Nagasaki.

Decades later, decrypted Soviet communications and KGB records released through the Venona project and related archives would confirm Julius’s role in espionage beyond serious dispute, though historians continue to debate how decisive the material he passed truly was in accelerating Soviet nuclear development.

The network began to unravel in early 1950 after the arrest of Klaus Fuchs, a German-born physicist who had worked on the Manhattan Project and confessed to spying for the Soviets while in British custody. Fuchs identified Harry Gold as a courier. Gold, once arrested, named Greenglass. Facing his own charges, Greenglass implicated his sister and brother-in-law.

The FBI arrested Julius on July 17, 1950. Ethel was taken into custody on August 11 after her appearance before a grand jury. The government’s case against Ethel was thinner than its case against Julius, resting largely on the testimony of Greenglass and his wife, Ruth Greenglass, who was not prosecuted. Ruth testified that Ethel had typed notes containing atomic information in the Rosenbergs’ apartment, a claim that would later come under scrutiny.

Internal government communications suggest officials knew the case against Ethel was thinner. FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover acknowledged that prosecuting her could function as leverage, increasing pressure on Julius to confess and identify others. Whether formally stated or not, the threat hanging over Ethel became part of the government’s strategy.

The trial opened on March 6, 1951, before Judge Kaufman in the Southern District of New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Irving Saypol led the prosecution, and Emanuel Bloch represented the defense. More than 300 prospective jurors were summoned because the charges carried the possibility of execution.

The prosecution built its case largely through cooperating witnesses. Greenglass described how Julius recruited him and how he handed over sketches of the bomb’s cross-section. Ruth corroborated his account and added the detail about Ethel typing the notes. Other witnesses described how the Rosenbergs and co-defendant Morton Sobell, a college classmate of Julius, had attempted to recruit them for espionage work.

The Rosenbergs took the stand in their own defense. Both denied the charges. Both refused to answer questions about their Communist Party membership, invoking the Fifth Amendment. Julius proved an unconvincing witness. His refusal to discuss his political affiliations left jurors to wonder what he might be concealing. On March 29, 1951, the jury convicted them of conspiracy to commit espionage under the Espionage Act of 1917.

One week later, Kaufman delivered the sentence. He accused the Rosenbergs of helping the Soviet Union obtain the atomic bomb years ahead of what American officials had expected and held them partly responsible for emboldening Communist aggression in Korea, where American soldiers were already fighting. He sentenced both to death. Sobell received 30 years. Greenglass, who had cooperated with prosecutors, was sentenced to 15 years and released in 1960.

For two years, the Rosenbergs fought from death row at Sing Sing Prison. Their attorneys filed multiple appeals to the Supreme Court, all of which were denied. Presidents Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower both rejected clemency pleas. A worldwide campaign for mercy drew prominent supporters, but the Rosenbergs refused repeated offers to trade a confession for their lives.

They maintained their innocence to the end. On June 19, 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed in the electric chair at Sing Sing, becoming the first American civilians put to death for espionage during peacetime. They left behind two sons, Michael and Robert, aged ten and six.

Decades later, Greenglass admitted he had exaggerated portions of his testimony about Ethel’s involvement, and while later evidence suggests she was aware of Julius’s activities, the extent of her direct participation remains one of the most contested questions in the case.

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, being escorted by U.S. Marshals in New York City on March 8, 1951.

Mugshots showing height of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg.

Historical Context

By 1951, the Cold War had reorganized global politics around the confrontation between the United States and the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union’s successful detonation of an atomic bomb in August 1949, years ahead of Western estimates, had shattered American confidence in its nuclear monopoly. China had fallen to Communist forces under Mao Zedong in October 1949, and by June 1950, North Korean troops had crossed the 38th parallel, pulling American soldiers into a grinding land war in Asia. Senator Joseph McCarthy’s February 1950 speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, claiming Communist infiltrators had penetrated the State Department, accelerated a growing domestic fear that subversion from within posed as grave a threat as Soviet military power abroad. Congress had already passed the Smith Act in 1940 and the Internal Security Act in 1950, giving the government broad authority to investigate and prosecute suspected Communists.

Public anxiety about atomic secrets shaped how Americans understood loyalty, dissent, and national security. The House Un-American Activities Committee had been holding high-profile hearings since the late 1940s, and the conviction of former State Department official Alger Hiss for perjury in January 1950 reinforced the belief that Soviet agents had reached deep into American institutions. Newspapers and radio broadcasts kept espionage cases in constant public view. Gallup polling from the period showed broad support for severe punishment of convicted spies. Universities, labor unions, and government agencies imposed loyalty oaths. The fear was not abstract; Americans lived with the knowledge that a single breakthrough in weapons technology could shift the balance of global power overnight.

Ten-year-old Michael Rosenberg pats his younger brother Robert, 6, and tries his to comfort him as they ride away from Sing Sing prison after visiting their parents.

Today’s Reflection

Julius Rosenberg was not an outsider who broke into a vault. He was an electrical engineer with a security clearance, employed by the U.S. Army Signal Corps, trusted with access to classified systems because his credentials and conduct had earned it. That’s the detail that makes his betrayal so instructive. He didn’t have to force his way into anything. The door was already open because he had been judged worthy of walking through it.

What Rosenberg did with that access is well documented. He passed radar technology, weapons data, and eventually atomic secrets to Soviet intelligence. But the spiritual weight of his story doesn’t rest on the scale of the information or even on the political consequences. It rests on something quieter: his allegiance had shifted years before his espionage was uncovered. The redirection didn’t begin the day he handed documents to a courier. It began the day he decided, internally, that what he carried belonged to a different purpose than the one for which it had been given.

We measure stewardship by activity because activity is easier to observe than direction. The Christian who volunteers, gives, teaches, and serves looks faithful by every visible standard. But activity tells you what someone is doing. Only direction tells you what it’s for. Everything we’ve been entrusted with is already traveling somewhere, and the distance between movement and misalignment can be almost invisible from the outside.

Jesus addressed this with uncomfortable precision.

“So if you have not been trustworthy in handling worldly wealth, who will trust you with true riches?” Luke 16:11 (NIV)

Notice what Jesus does here. He doesn’t frame faithfulness as effort or intention. He frames it as a verdict on trajectory. The “worldly wealth” in this passage isn’t just money; in context, Jesus is describing how people manage what belongs to someone else. And his warning carries a consequence most stewardship teaching skips past: God withholds future entrustment not only because of inactivity, but because of misalignment. Neglect is one form of unfaithfulness. But so is energetic movement in the wrong direction. He is watching where things go, and effort that cannot account for its own direction does not satisfy him. Present trajectory determines future trust.

This is where the Rosenberg case presses uncomfortably close. By all available evidence, Julius does not appear to have experienced his actions as betrayal. He understood himself to be acting out of deep conviction, serving what he believed was a higher cause. And here is where the lesson becomes personally threatening: conviction can be entirely sincere and still be wrong. Sincerity is not a safeguard against misalignment. A person can feel absolute internal clarity about the rightness of what they’re doing while every gift, every opportunity, every ounce of influence they carry moves further from the purpose for which it was given. The feeling of faithfulness and the fact of faithfulness are not the same thing.

Paul understood this. He didn’t leave faithfulness as a feeling to be self-assessed. He wrote plainly:

“Now it is required that those who have been given a trust must prove faithful.” 1 Corinthians 4:2 (NIV)

The word “prove” is the hinge. Faithfulness isn’t assumed by the one who carries it. It is demonstrated, over time, by where the trust actually ends up. Paul isn’t describing intention. He’s describing evidence. And evidence doesn’t care what you believed you were doing.

Most Christians are not spies. But most Christians carry access, influence, knowledge, and relationships that were given to them for purposes they didn’t originate. Your professional credibility is serving something right now. Your voice in your family is pointed somewhere today. The opportunities you’ve received are being spent in a direction you may never have consciously chosen but have permitted through silence, habit, or assumption.

Stewardship is not proven when it’s tested. It’s revealed. God doesn’t wait for a dramatic moment to see what you’ll do with what He’s given you. He watches what you’re already doing with it. And the trajectory of what you carry is already testifying before Him about your allegiance, long before you open your mouth to say a word about your faith.

Practical Application

This week, choose one area of your life where you hold real influence or access: your role at work, your presence in your family, the way you use your platform or expertise. Instead of asking whether you are active in that space, ask a harder question: toward whose purposes is that influence currently moving? Trace where your energy, attention, and decisions in that area have actually been going over the past month. Write down what you find. Do not evaluate your intentions. Evaluate the direction. If the trajectory does not align with what God entrusted it for, identify one concrete adjustment you can make this week to redirect it.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have often measured our faithfulness by how busy we are rather than by where our lives are actually headed. We have carried what You entrusted to us and allowed it to drift toward purposes we never examined and allegiances we never named. Forgive us for confusing activity with alignment. Give us the honesty to trace where our influence, our access, and our opportunities are truly going. Grant us the courage to confront what that trajectory reveals. And reshape our hearts so that everything You have placed in our hands moves steadily and accountably toward Your purposes alone. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Stewardship is not a posture you hold. It is a direction you travel. Everything God places in your hands is already moving, already serving, already testifying about the allegiance beneath your actions. The danger is not that you will one day face a dramatic test of faithfulness. The danger is that you are being tested right now, in the ordinary movement of what you carry, and you may not have stopped to ask where it's going. Conviction without examination is not faithfulness. It is confidence untethered from accountability. The most searching question a believer can ask is not whether they are doing something with what God has given, but whether what God has given is still going where He intended it to go.

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Author’s Notes

Over at This is Jason today, we dig into the history and culture behind one of the most quoted warnings in Scripture, and the meaning is probably not what you’ve been taught. Check out I Will Spit You Out.



Mark your calendars now to join William E. and me for a livestream on Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 AM (Central). We’ll be talking about the Substack journey, writing history, and our favorite historical people, places, and events (and probably a lot more). Click History Talk with Jason Clark to be reminded or join the livestream.

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