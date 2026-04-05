THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Steve Hill's avatar
Steve Hill
19h

"But activity tells you what someone is doing. Only direction tells you what it’s for." Point on, I applaud you. One of Jesus' first recorded messages was "Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand." If our first step is in the wrong direction all else is in vain no matter how sincere we may be. I sincerely wish the church of the world would quit preaching performance and start preaching perfection. Matthew 5: 48, not something one does but that which God has done. BE. Let this mind be in you which was in Christ Jesus...

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TomJrWrites's avatar
TomJrWrites
21h

Jason,

Your insights into the motivation of a person’s heart are spot on. The actions of the Rosenbergs and their tiny cabal seem insignificant in the face of current treasonous international organizations. Not to discount the significance of the Rosenbergs actions.

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