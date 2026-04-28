This is the day the first officially sanctioned night game in Organized Baseball was played under permanent lights in Independence, Kansas, in 1930.

In today's lesson, we will look at the night professional baseball finally stepped under the lights and ask why it took so long. The evidence was there. The technology was ready. So what kept an entire industry locked into a model that was already failing? And what might that resistance reveal about how believers hold convictions they've never actually tested?

Producers Park in Independence, Kansas, on April 28, 1930.

"Do not treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good." - 1 Thessalonians 5:20-21 (NIV)

This Date in History

Ron Vance wound up and delivered. The ball left his hand and crossed the plate at Producers Park under a glow that no professional baseball crowd had seen before, permanent electric light, mounted on 60-foot steel towers, flooding the diamond in Independence, Kansas. It was April 28, 1930, and the first officially sanctioned night game in Organized Baseball was underway.

The idea had been building for half a century. As far back as 1880, two department store teams had played a baseball game under electric lighting at Nantasket Beach, Massachusetts, just a year after Thomas Edison’s light bulb. Occasional exhibition games followed in 1909 and 1927, but professional leagues treated them as curiosities, not serious proposals. The baseball establishment resisted. Critics warned that artificial light would damage players’ eyes, increase injuries, and disrupt fans’ sleep. The Sporting News even suggested that eating a large meal before a night game and then getting excited would cause indigestion.

By the late 1920s, though, minor league owners faced a more pressing concern than tradition. Attendance was sliding. Working Americans could not take weekday afternoons off to watch baseball. The Great Depression, still in its early months by April 1930, was already tightening household budgets after the market crash the previous October. Something had to change, or small-market teams would fold.

Marvin L. Truby believed he had the answer. The president of the Independence Baseball Club was a local businessman with deep roots in the community. He had watched attendance thin out at Producers Park and concluded that the problem was not the product on the field but the time it was offered. Night baseball, Truby argued, would eliminate the discomfort of afternoon heat, prevent games from being called on account of darkness, and most importantly, allow people with jobs to buy tickets after work.

Truby moved quickly. He contracted with the Giant Manufacturing Company of Council Bluffs, Iowa, to purchase light projectors and had them installed on towers constructed of steel pipe. The contract was signed by several civic leaders: B.H. Woodman for the Independence Board of Education, L.E. Losey for the high school athletic association, Truby for the baseball association, and Mayor Charles Kerr. This was no private vanity project. It was a coordinated community investment in a small-market team’s survival.

The lights were tested on April 17, when the Producers hosted the House of David, a barnstorming semi-professional team from Benton Harbor, Michigan. That exhibition went well enough for the Independence Daily Reporter to declare that Independence was “leading the world in the plan which experts say will ultimately result in adoption by practically every minor league baseball team in the world.” The paper’s confidence outpaced the moment, but not by much.

The first league game under the new lights was originally scheduled for April 26, but rain washed it out. A Sunday afternoon game was played the next day. On Monday evening, April 28, roughly 1,000 fans filed into Producers Park for the Western Association opener against the Muskogee Chiefs. The field was still soggy. The Producers were overmatched. Muskogee hammered three Independence pitchers and capitalized on nine errors, winning 13-3. Catcher Sherman Walker later recalled the experience with characteristic understatement: “I don’t remember having much trouble with the lights. They were pretty good although I do remember you’d get a shadow which gave you the impression it was only half a ball.”

Truby did not mind the lopsided score. What mattered was the proof of concept. The business case would prove itself quickly across the league. The Indianapolis Baseball Club, for instance, drew a combined 785 paid admissions for its first ten afternoon games that season. After installing lights, the club’s night games drew more than triple that figure. Independence played 55 night games at home in 1930, and the pattern held. Fans who could not or would not sit in a hot grandstand on a Tuesday afternoon showed up gladly after supper.

Meanwhile, E. Lee Keyser, president of the Des Moines Demons of the Class A Western League, had announced plans for night baseball at the 1929 National Association convention. Keyser intended his May 2 home opener against Wichita to be the historic first. His lighting system was superior, and his game was partially broadcast on NBC radio, giving Des Moines the national spotlight. But Independence had beaten him to the field by four days.

The impact spread fast. By the end of 1930, 38 minor league teams had installed permanent lights. By 1934, that number reached 65. The Encyclopedia of Minor League Baseball would later credit night baseball with saving the minor leagues during the Depression, when attendance collapsed and teams folded across the country. Vancouver hosted its first night game in 1931. Japan followed in 1933. In 1935, Larry MacPhail brought night baseball to the major leagues when the Cincinnati Reds hosted the Philadelphia Phillies under the lights at Crosley Field.

Truby, the businessman who had pushed the idea through in a small Kansas town, was posthumously inducted into the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Smithsonian Institution both recognize Independence as the birthplace of professional night baseball. The old stadium, later renamed Shulthis Stadium and eventually converted to a high school football field called Emmot Field, still stands at 300 Mickey Mantle Way, named for the young outfielder who hit his first professional home run there in 1949.

Producers Park in Independence, Kansas, on April 28, 1930.

Historical Context

The stock market crash of October 1929 had triggered the worst economic contraction in American history. By the spring of 1930, industrial output was falling, unemployment was climbing past four million, and consumer spending had contracted sharply. Minor league baseball, which depended on local gate receipts rather than national broadcasting contracts, was especially vulnerable. Twenty-two leagues finished the 1929 season; by 1931, only sixteen would complete theirs. Across the Atlantic, the global downturn was reshaping politics. Britain’s Labour government struggled with rising unemployment, Germany’s coalition government was fracturing under economic pressure, and the Smoot-Hawley Tariff, signed into law in June 1930, would deepen the worldwide trade collapse. In this environment, any commercial enterprise that could not adapt its business model faced extinction.

American culture in 1930 was caught between technological optimism and economic dread. Electrification was transforming daily life. By that year, roughly 70 percent of American homes had electric power, up from less than half a decade earlier. Radio ownership had surged past twelve million households, reshaping entertainment and advertising. The public was primed to accept new applications of electricity, even in spaces governed by tradition. Yet professional baseball’s leadership remained deeply conservative. Club owners and sportswriters treated the game as an inherited institution, resistant to structural change. The major leagues would not adopt night play for another five years, and some owners opposed it well into the 1940s. The innovation came instead from the minors, where financial desperation overrode institutional inertia and where men like Truby operated close enough to their communities to see what working families actually needed.

The old stadium, later renamed Shulthis Stadium, was eventually converted to a high school football field which still stands at 300 Mickey Mantle Way.

Today’s Reflection

The men who ran professional baseball in the late 1920s weren’t fools. They were experienced operators with decades of institutional knowledge, well-connected networks, and a confident understanding of how the game worked. When the idea of night baseball surfaced, they didn’t ignore it out of laziness. They rejected it with conviction. They believed it would hurt players’ eyes, ruin the quality of play, and upset the natural rhythms of the sport. Their objections weren’t baseless; they were simply wrong. And they held those objections with the kind of certainty that comes not from careful examination, but from long familiarity with assumptions no one had ever seriously questioned.

The resistance didn’t come from the margins. It came from the center. The people closest to the game, the ones most qualified to evaluate its future, were the ones most confident in a framework that was already failing them. Attendance was declining. Teams were folding. The model wasn’t working. And still, the establishment held firm, because what they believed felt obvious.

It felt obvious. That phrase deserves more weight than we usually give it. When something feels obvious, we stop examining it. We stop asking where the belief came from or whether we’ve actually tested it ourselves. What feels shared begins to feel settled.

Paul wrote to the Thessalonians with a command that cuts against exactly this tendency:

“Do not treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good.” 1 Thessalonians 5:20–21 (NIV)

The instruction works in two directions at once. Don’t dismiss something just because it’s unfamiliar. But don’t accept it uncritically either. Test it. The word implies effort, scrutiny, a deliberate willingness to evaluate rather than simply receive. And the second half is just as important: hold on to what is good. The goal isn’t skepticism for its own sake. It’s discernment that leads to conviction. You test so that what you keep is worth keeping.

This is where the lesson presses closest to the present. Most believers are not consciously rejecting Scripture. But many are holding convictions they’ve never personally traced back to their source.

In practice, this shows up in ways that feel familiar enough to go unnoticed. Some believers are confident about what Scripture says regarding moral issues, identity, or what it means to follow Christ, but their confidence comes more from what they’ve consistently heard than from what they’ve personally studied—whether that comes from the media they consume, the conversations they inhabit, or even years of church teaching and trusted voices they never thought to question.

Others assume certain behaviors are acceptable, not because they’ve searched the Scriptures carefully, but because those behaviors have been normalized through what they consistently watch, hear, and discuss. Over time, repeated exposure quietly reshapes the boundaries of what feels biblical.

Conviction is no longer anchored in the text itself, but in a version of it that has been softened, reframed, or selectively remembered. And because those beliefs feel familiar, they rarely feel in need of testing.

The Bereans understood something most of us resist: that even credible, welcome teaching still needs to be examined. They “examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true” (Acts 17:11 (NIV)). What made them noble wasn’t suspicion. It was the discipline of going back to the source, even when the message sounded right and the teacher had earned their trust. They tested. And they held on to what proved good.

That is the posture this moment demands. Not cynicism toward everything we’ve been taught, but a willingness to ask a harder question than most of us are used to asking: How much of what I believe have I actually tested against Scripture, and how much have I inherited from a culture that felt Christian enough to go unquestioned?

The baseball establishment didn’t need new information to accept night games. The physics of light hadn’t changed. The evidence was already there. What they needed was the willingness to reconsider what they had stopped questioning. For believers, the parallel is uncomfortably precise. The truth hasn’t moved. The Word hasn’t changed. But if we’ve built our confidence on frameworks we absorbed rather than examined, we may be holding convictions that feel biblical, not because they’ve been tested, but because they’ve never been questioned.

Practical Application

This week, choose one conviction you hold confidently and trace it back to its source. Not to confirm it or discard it, but to identify where it actually came from. Open your Bible and find the passage you believe supports it. Read the full context, not just the verse you remember. Ask yourself honestly: Did I arrive at this belief through personal study of this text, or did I absorb it from a sermon series, a podcast, a social circle, or a cultural assumption I never examined? If you find that your conviction holds up under scrutiny, your faith in it will be stronger for having tested it. If it doesn't, you'll have gained something more valuable than comfort: clarity.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have sometimes mistaken familiarity for faithfulness. We have held beliefs with confidence while neglecting to test them against Your Word. Forgive us for the times we trusted the repetition of voices around us more than the revelation You have given us. Grant us the courage to examine what we have assumed, the humility to release what does not hold up under the light of Scripture, and the discipline to anchor our convictions in Your truth rather than in the comfort of agreement. Teach us to be people who test and hold on to what is good. Sharpen our discernment, quiet the noise that shapes us without our awareness, and draw us back to Your Word with fresh eyes and honest hearts. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Discernment is not the same as doubt, and testing is not the same as rejecting. The believer who examines what they hold is not weakening their faith; they are strengthening it by ensuring it rests on the right foundation. What has been absorbed through culture, repetition, or social reinforcement may feel stable, but stability is not the same as truth. The convictions worth keeping are the ones that survive honest examination. God's Word does not fear scrutiny; it invites it. The question each of us must face is whether we have the integrity to bring what we believe back to the text and let it stand or fall on what we find there. Untested confidence is not trust. It is assumption dressed in certainty.

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