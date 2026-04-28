THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Trudy
9h

Excellent parallels, Jason! Be a Berean. Someone called me that one time, and I was taken aback. Now I look at it over 30 years ago and consider it a great compliment.

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