This is the day Charles II was crowned King of England at Westminster Abbey, restoring the Stuart monarchy after more than a decade of republican rule, in 1661.

In today's lesson, we will look at the coronation of Charles II and the strange reversal that brought England back to the very institution it had violently rejected. What happens when a nation builds an entire system on moral conviction, only to watch it collapse from within? And what does that pattern reveal about the places in our own lives where we may be trusting something that was never designed to carry the weight we've given it?

Charles II , c1676 by John Michael Wright

"This is what the Sovereign Lord, the Holy One of Israel, says: 'In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength, but you would have none of it.'" - Isaiah 30:15 (NIV)

This Date in History

On January 30, 1649, Charles I walked through the Banqueting House at Whitehall and stepped onto a scaffold built against its outer wall. He wore two shirts so he would not shiver in the cold and give the crowd reason to think he was afraid. He spoke briefly, forgave his executioners, and knelt. The axe fell once. A witness later wrote that the sound that rose from the crowd was unlike anything he had heard before, a single, deep groan, as though the act had struck the entire gathering at once. England had not just removed a king. It had killed one, deliberately, legally, and in public, with the full authority of Parliament behind the blade.

The men who ordered it did not consider themselves radicals. Charles I had governed for eleven years without calling Parliament, levied taxes on his own authority, and dragged the country into a civil war that killed roughly 200,000 people. By the time Parliament convened a court to try him, many of its members believed they had no alternative left. This was not a coup carried out in secret. It was a verdict delivered in public, followed by a sentence and an execution the entire nation could see. The men who signed the warrant believed they were protecting England from a king who had already broken it.

Oliver Cromwell, the military commander who had won the war against the crown, rose to lead what came next. In 1653, he accepted the title of Lord Protector. The position carried powers that looked, in practice, remarkably similar to those of the monarchy he had helped destroy. Cromwell believed England could be remade into a godly commonwealth, shaped by the Puritan conviction that society itself should reflect biblical discipline, and he governed accordingly. Theaters closed. Public celebrations, including Christmas festivities, were curtailed or banned outright. Alehouses faced tighter regulation than they had under any king. Moral legislation reached into the rhythms of ordinary life in ways most people had never experienced. A man could be fined for swearing. A woman could be questioned for traveling on a Sunday without cause. The country held together under Cromwell, but the version of England he built felt, to many who lived in it, smaller than the one it replaced. What had been promised as liberation began to settle into something closer to supervision.

When Cromwell died in September 1658, the structure he had held in place through personal authority and military credibility began to come apart. His son Richard inherited the title of Lord Protector, but he had neither his father’s battlefield reputation nor his instinct for managing rival factions. Army leaders saw him as weak. Parliamentary leaders saw him as unnecessary. Richard resigned within months. Over the following year, England cycled through competing governments, military threats, and constitutional confusion. No one could agree on what the country was supposed to be anymore. The republic had not been conquered. It had simply worn itself out.

By early 1660, a growing number of military and political figures began discussing what would have been unthinkable a decade earlier: inviting the dead king’s eldest son to return. Charles II had spent more than ten years in exile, moving between France, the Dutch Republic, and the Spanish Netherlands, surviving on borrowed money and the uneven hospitality of foreign courts. His last attempt to reclaim the throne by force had ended in disaster at the Battle of Worcester in 1651. Afterward, he reportedly hid inside an oak tree at Boscobel House while Cromwell’s soldiers searched the grounds below him. He had escaped to the continent as a fugitive. Now the same country that had hunted him was preparing to hand him the crown. The son of the man England had executed on a public scaffold was now being asked to come back and rule. He entered London in May 1660 to enormous crowds. Parliament restored the monarchy.

The official coronation itself came nearly a year later, on April 23, 1661, at Westminster Abbey. It was an elaborate and intentional spectacle. Every element of it was designed to make the past look unbroken. The ceremony followed ancient rites of anointing and investiture, linking Charles II to centuries of tradition, as though the previous twelve years had been a disruption rather than a rejection. Outside the Abbey, fountains in the streets reportedly ran with wine. At the banquet that followed in Westminster Hall, the King’s Champion, Sir Edward Dymoke, rode into the hall in full armor on horseback and threw down a gauntlet, challenging anyone present to dispute the king’s right to rule. No one picked it up.

The regime that followed was not entirely forgiving. Many of the men who had signed Charles I’s death warrant were tracked down. Some were tried and executed. Others fled abroad and spent the rest of their lives in hiding. England had tried to govern itself without a king. It had built a republic on deep conviction, watched that conviction fracture under its own weight, and then chose to restore the very institution it had violently dismantled. The execution and the crown now belonged to the same national story, separated by barely more than a decade. England would not attempt to abolish the monarchy again. Instead, in the years that followed, its powers were gradually limited and redefined through law and Parliament, shaping the constitutional system that still governs Britain today.

1683 painting by John Riley of Charles II of England wearing armor.

Historical Context

The English Civil Wars unfolded during a period of widespread political upheaval across Europe. The Thirty Years’ War, which ended in 1648, had reshaped the balance of power on the continent, weakening the Holy Roman Empire and elevating France under Louis XIV as the dominant European state. Spain’s long imperial decline accelerated through the 1640s, marked by revolts in Catalonia and Portugal. Across the English Channel, the Dutch Republic was emerging as a global commercial power. England’s internal crisis over royal authority and parliamentary sovereignty paralleled broader European struggles over the limits of monarchical power, but England remained unique in carrying its dispute to the point of executing a reigning king and formally abolishing the office itself.

The intellectual and religious landscape of mid-seventeenth-century England was shaped by deep divisions within Protestantism. Puritans, Presbyterians, Independents, Levellers, Diggers, and Quakers all competed for influence over the direction of English society, each carrying distinct visions of governance, worship, and social order. Print culture had expanded rapidly during the 1640s, with pamphlets and newsbooks circulating political and theological arguments to a broader public than ever before. Thomas Hobbes published Leviathan in 1651, arguing for strong centralized authority as the only safeguard against civil disorder. By the time of the Restoration in 1660, public appetite for radical experimentation had largely given way to a desire for stability, continuity, and the reopening of public life that Puritan rule had restricted.

Oliver Cromwell. From a 1656 portrait by Samuel Cooper.

Today’s Reflection

England did not stumble into executing its king. It arrived there through conviction. Charles I had governed without Parliament, taxed without consent, and led the country into a war that killed hundreds of thousands. The men who signed his death warrant believed they were acting responsibly, protecting a nation from a ruler who had broken faith with it. And what they built afterward, under Cromwell, was not chaos. It was moral order. Theaters closed. Public life was regulated. Society was reshaped according to Puritan principles that many of its architects genuinely believed would produce something better. For a time, it held together.

But the country that emerged felt smaller than the one it replaced. And when Cromwell died and the system unraveled, England didn’t reach for a new vision. It reached backward, for the very institution it had killed a king to escape. Within twelve years, the son of the executed monarch was standing in Westminster Abbey, receiving the crown.

What makes that reversal so revealing is not that the republic failed. It’s what the failure exposed. For over a decade, it looked like the system was holding things together. The moral legislation, the political structure, the Puritan framework of governance all appeared to be producing stability. But what was actually sustaining the order was one man’s authority and military credibility. The structure was real. The discipline was real. But the source of the stability had been misidentified. When Cromwell was gone, the thing everyone assumed was carrying the weight turned out to have been resting on something else entirely.

That pattern doesn’t belong only to seventeenth-century England.

It shows up wherever people face uncertainty and respond by tightening their grip. A parent watches a child step into a world they can no longer shape, and the instinct isn’t to pray more. It’s to manage more. A leader carries outcomes that affect others, and the weight of that responsibility quietly shifts from trust in God’s sovereignty to trust in their own diligence. A believer navigating an unstable season begins structuring their life more carefully, not out of rebellion, but out of a desire to keep things from falling apart. None of this feels like turning away from God. It feels responsible. It feels wise. Because underneath all of it, there’s a quiet sense that if you don’t hold this together, no one will.

That’s what makes it so hard to see.

The prophet Isaiah spoke into a moment like this. Israel was facing military pressure from Assyria, and rather than turning to God, they pursued political alliances and military strategies. God’s response, through Isaiah, was pointed:

“This is what the Sovereign Lord, the Holy One of Israel, says: ‘In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength, but you would have none of it.’” Isaiah 30:15 (NIV)

The phrase that cuts deepest is the last one. “But you would have none of it.” God wasn’t describing people who had abandoned Him openly. He was describing people who had quietly chosen a different source of security while still believing they were being faithful. They didn’t reject God’s offer of rest and trust outright. They misjudged where security was actually coming from, and believed something else could carry what only trust was meant to hold. The alliances felt concrete. The strategies felt actionable. Trust, by comparison, felt like doing nothing.

This is where the spiritual danger lives, not in the dramatic rejection of God, but in the slow, almost imperceptible relocation of trust. Control doesn’t announce itself as a substitute for faith. It presents itself as a supplement, not replacing responsibility but quietly redefining what is actually carrying the weight, a reasonable response to circumstances that feel too important to leave in God’s hands alone. And because it produces real results in the short term, it confirms itself. The parent who manages everything sees the child stay on course and assumes the management is what’s holding it together. The leader who plans every contingency watches things go smoothly and credits the planning. The system works. And because it works, it’s easy to assume it’s carrying more than it is. So when it shifts, what’s exposed is not that the system was meaningless, but that it was never holding what they believed it was holding.

The psalmist understood this. In Psalm 62, David doesn’t argue against effort or planning. He speaks to himself:

“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” Psalm 62:5-6 (NIV)

That’s not a rejection of responsibility. It’s a recalibration of where security actually comes from. David had to remind his own soul of this, which suggests it wasn’t obvious, even to him. The pull toward self-reliance is not something only weak believers experience. It’s something every person of faith has to actively resist, especially in seasons when the outcomes feel too important to release.

The coronation of Charles II didn’t erase what England had done. The execution and the crown belonged to the same national story. And the lesson it leaves behind is not that systems are useless or that planning is wrong. It’s that much of what we assume is sustaining us may be resting on something we haven’t examined closely enough. The invitation God extends through Isaiah is not to abandon responsibility. It’s to stop asking control to carry what only trust was ever designed to hold. That distinction doesn’t resolve easily. It sits with you. And it should.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area of your life where you've been carrying the weight of an outcome that feels too important to release. Don't try to fix it or change your behavior yet. Instead, sit with a single question: What am I actually trusting to hold this together? Write down your honest answer. Not the Sunday school answer, not the answer you'd give someone who asked. The real one. Then read Isaiah 30:15 slowly and ask yourself whether the thing you named was ever designed to carry what you've been asking it to carry. The goal isn't to abandon your responsibility. It's to see clearly what your responsibility has quietly become a substitute for.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have often trusted our own efforts more than we realized. We have built systems, tightened our grip, and called it faithfulness when it was really fear dressed in responsibility. Forgive us for the places where we have quietly relocated our trust without examining what we were doing. Teach us to recognize when control has stopped serving us and started replacing You. Give us the honesty to name what we have been leaning on and the courage to release what was never ours to carry. Steady us in the knowledge that Your sovereignty does not depend on our management. Help us rest, not in what we can hold together, but in who You are. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Trust is not the absence of effort. It is the refusal to let effort become the thing you're actually depending on. There is a version of responsibility that looks faithful on the surface but has quietly become its own source of security, a structure built not on dependence on God but on the belief that if you manage enough, you can prevent what you fear. God does not ask you to stop working. He asks you to stop confusing your work with His. The systems you've built may be real, and they may be useful, but they were never designed to carry the weight of outcomes that belong to Him. When you begin to see that clearly, something shifts. Not your effort, but where your confidence rests.

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Author’s Notes

A few unexpected things came up, so I’ve decided to postpone the release of my book, which was originally planned for yesterday. It’s not the outcome I was hoping for, but sometimes timing needs to shift. I think it was the right call.

I’m now aiming for a release next week. I’ll share an update soon.

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