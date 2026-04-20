THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson
3h

I am greatly edified by this insight you gave: "The goal isn't to abandon what's working. It's to refuse to let familiarity replace genuine engagement with God's Word." How easy it is to become "comfortable," another of the enemy's sly disengaging strategies. When David proclaims in Psalm 42:1-2, "As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God," I'm struck by the sheer desperation and desire he has for God. And I think maybe it's because he was not comfortable when he said this, realizing how much he truly needed and wanted God. I find that to be missing for me all too often, maybe because I really am too comfortable.

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