This is the day Manfred von Richthofen, the Red Baron, shot down his 79th and 80th aircraft over the Western Front in 1918, marking his final victories before his death the next day.

In today's lesson, we will look at the final aerial victories of Manfred von Richthofen, the Red Baron, and the invisible shift that preceded his death. What happens when a pattern of success becomes so reliable that it replaces the need to question it? And what does Scripture reveal about the spiritual danger of confusing effectiveness with alignment?

Thijs Postma’s famous painting of the Red Baron’s best-known aircraft, the Fokker Dr.I triplane.

Manfred Freiherr von Richthofen wears the Orden Pour le Mérite (a.k.a. the “Blue Max”) around his neck. Richthofen received Germany’s highest military honor in January 1917 after his 16th confirmed aerial victory. He would score 64 more before his death on April 21, 1918. (Library of Congress)

"You say, 'I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.' But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked." - Revelation 3:17 (NIV)

This Date in History

On the morning of April 20, 1918, Manfred von Richthofen lifted off from his aerodrome near Cappy, France, leading a formation of Fokker Dr.I triplanes into contested skies over the Somme, where Allied and German patrols crossed paths almost continuously. By the end of the day he would add two more victories to a tally already unmatched by any pilot on either side of the war. They were numbers 79 and 80. They were also his last.

Richthofen had been killing Allied airmen for nearly two years. Born in 1892 into a Prussian aristocratic family in Silesia, he entered World War I as a cavalry officer before transferring to the German Air Service in 1915, when trench warfare had rendered traditional cavalry operations largely obsolete. He trained first as an observer, then as a pilot, and by late 1916 had begun accumulating victories at a pace that alarmed British and French squadrons alike. His mentor, the already-famous Oswald Boelcke, recognized his instincts early and formalized many of them in what became known as the Dicta Boelcke, a set of tactical principles that emphasized positioning, surprise, and disciplined attack. Richthofen absorbed them completely. He was patient, methodical, and ruthless in closing distance before firing. He did not seek prolonged turning fights. He preferred to attack from above with the sun behind him, fire at close range, and break away before an opponent could respond.

By early 1917 he commanded Jagdstaffel 11 and had painted his Albatros D.III a vivid red, a decision that served both as personal signature and calculated intimidation. The color made him instantly recognizable in the air. British pilots began referring to him as the Red Baron, while French airmen called him le Diable Rouge (the Red Devil). When his command expanded into Jagdgeschwader 1, a mobile formation of four squadrons that could be shifted rapidly along the front, many of his pilots adopted their own bright color schemes. The group’s frequent relocations and distinctive aircraft earned it the nickname the Flying Circus. Enemy pilots often recognized them before contact, and recognition could alter decisions in seconds, whether to engage or to break away.

By 1918, however, the air war had shifted. The Royal Flying Corps, reorganized into the Royal Air Force on April 1, 1918, and its French counterparts were fielding newer, faster aircraft in increasing numbers. The Sopwith Camel, highly maneuverable but demanding to fly, and the SE.5a, faster and more stable, narrowed the performance advantage German fighters had held the previous year. Attrition was also eroding German experience levels. Replacement pilots arrived with fewer hours and less combat exposure. Richthofen himself had suffered a serious head wound in July 1917, when a bullet grazed his skull during combat, forcing him to land behind German lines. He returned to duty within weeks, but those around him noted lingering effects, including headaches and periods of disorientation. Whether the injury affected his judgment in the air remains debated, but he continued to fly operational missions and continued to score victories.

April 1918 was one of the most intense phases of the war in the air. The German Spring Offensive, launched on March 21, had driven deep into British positions along the Somme, compressing the front and increasing the density of aerial operations above it. Reconnaissance aircraft, artillery spotters, ground-attack planes, and fighter patrols all operated in overlapping layers. Jagdgeschwader 1 moved frequently to keep pace with advancing ground forces, operating from temporary airfields sometimes only a few miles behind the front.

On April 20, Richthofen’s final victories came in separate engagements over this crowded battlefield. His 79th was a Sopwith Camel from No. 3 Squadron of the newly formed Royal Air Force. Later the same day he claimed his 80th, another Camel, this one from No. 201 Squadron. Both combats followed the pattern he had refined over dozens of encounters: approach from a superior position, close to short range, fire briefly and accurately, then disengage before the fight could develop into a chaotic melee. Each victory was confirmed through the German system of requiring ground or air witnesses, a process that made his total one of the most rigorously documented of the war.

That evening, Richthofen stood as the highest-scoring fighter ace of the conflict. No Allied pilot had matched his total. René Fonck of France, methodical in his own right, would finish the war with 75 confirmed victories. Britain’s leading ace, Edward Mannock, would reach 61 before his death in July 1918. Richthofen’s 80 remained the benchmark.

He had less than 24 hours to celebrate his victories. On the morning of April 21, he pursued a Sopwith Camel piloted by Lieutenant Wilfrid May of No. 209 Squadron, a relatively inexperienced Canadian pilot who had become separated from his formation, across the Somme and over Allied-held territory. In doing so, Richthofen broke from his usual discipline, flying low and deep over enemy lines while focused on a single target. During the chase, a single .303-caliber bullet passed through his torso from right to left, fatally wounding him within seconds. His red Fokker Dr.I, no longer under effective control, continued forward in a shallow descent before settling into a field near Vaux-sur-Somme. Australian troops reached the aircraft first.

Responsibility for the fatal shot has been debated since the day it was fired. Captain Roy Brown of the Royal Air Force attacked from above and was officially credited with the kill. Later examinations of the wound trajectory and firing angles have led many historians to conclude that the shot more likely came from Australian ground gunners positioned along the riverbank, possibly from the 53rd Battery. The evidence has never produced a definitive consensus.

Richthofen was buried by Allied forces with full military honors, including a formal procession and wreaths placed by his former enemies. He was 25 years old.

Richthofen in the cockpit of his famous Rotes Flugzeug (”Red Aircraft”) with other members of Jasta 11, including his brother Lothar (sitting, front), 23 April 1917

The red Fokker Dr1 of Manfred von Richthofen on the ground.

Historical Context

By April 1918, the air war over the Western Front had become a war of industrial production as much as individual skill. Germany, France, and Britain were each manufacturing thousands of aircraft per year, and pilot losses outpaced the ability of any nation to train adequate replacements. The German Spring Offensive of March 1918 had temporarily reversed years of static trench lines, creating a fluid battlefield that demanded constant aerial reconnaissance and close air support. At the same time, the United States was beginning to deploy its own squadrons in France, adding fresh resources to an Allied coalition that already held a growing numerical advantage in the air. Strategic bombing campaigns, still in their infancy, were forcing all combatants to reconsider the role of airpower beyond the traditional fighter-versus-fighter engagements that had defined the war’s middle years.

The fighter ace occupied a unique place in wartime culture on both sides. Governments and newspapers promoted top-scoring pilots as national heroes, personal symbols of valor in a conflict otherwise defined by anonymous mass casualties in the trenches. In Germany, Richthofen had become the most visible face of this phenomenon, featured on postcards, in illustrated magazines, and in his own 1917 autobiography, Der rote Kampfflieger (The Red Battle Flyer), which was published with official encouragement as a morale tool. The cult of the ace served a propaganda function, but it also reflected a genuine public hunger for individual narratives within a war that had reduced most combatants to statistics. British and French governments cultivated their own aces for identical reasons, creating a transnational mythology of aerial knighthood that persisted well beyond the war itself.

Australian airmen with Richthofen’s triplane after it was looted by souvenir hunters.

Today’s Reflection

Richthofen’s victories came from a method he trusted. He approached from above, closed the distance, fired at close range, and broke away before the fight could turn. He repeated that pattern again and again, refining it through experience until it became instinct. Over time, it worked with remarkable consistency. Engagement after engagement ended the same way. The results kept coming. His 80 confirmed victories are clear evidence of this.

But on April 21, he followed that same instinct into a different situation. He chased a single target low over enemy territory, far beyond the conditions his approach had been built for. In doing so, he broke the discipline that had defined his success. Within moments, he was mortally wounded.

What makes his story so unsettling isn’t the failure. It’s how invisible the drift was before the failure arrived. Nothing signaled that anything had changed. His confidence wasn’t arrogance in the way we usually recognize it. It was something quieter: the slow replacement of active discernment with accumulated habit. He was still disciplined. Still consistent. Still effective. But effectiveness had become its own justification, and somewhere along the way, reexamination had quietly receded from the process.

This is remarkably similar to the condition Jesus diagnoses in His letter to the church at Laodicea in Revelation, written through John. He isn’t addressing a congregation in crisis, but one that believes it’s thriving.

“You say, ‘I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’ But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and naked.” Revelation 3:17 (NIV)

The structure of that verse is worth noticing. “You say” opens with the church’s own assessment of its condition. “You do not realize” follows with reality. The gap between those two statements is the entire problem. The Laodiceans weren’t rebelling. They weren’t teaching false doctrine or abandoning worship. They had resources, stability, and confidence. What they lacked was the awareness that those things had quietly replaced their dependence on God. Their self-sufficiency had become a form of blindness.

This is a pattern that doesn’t announce itself. It doesn’t feel like backsliding. It feels like maturity. You’ve built a prayer life that works. You’ve found a theological framework that holds. You’ve developed habits of faithfulness that produce visible fruit. And because those things are working, you stop holding them up to the light. You stop asking whether your understanding of God has deepened in the last year or simply hardened. You stop noticing the difference between living faith and functioning routine. And because the routine still works, nothing interrupts it.

The writer of Hebrews confronted something similar when he warned believers who should have been teachers but had regressed to needing basic instruction again.

“In fact, though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you the elementary truths of God’s word all over again.” Hebrews 5:12 (NIV)

That rebuke wasn’t aimed at new converts. It was aimed at people who had been in the faith long enough to know better. Their problem wasn’t ignorance. It was stagnation that had gone unrecognized because nothing external was forcing them to confront it. They were stable. Comfortable. Unchallenged. And they had mistaken that comfort for growth.

The spiritual danger here is subtle precisely because it lives inside what looks like faithfulness. A believer who prays daily, serves regularly, and reads Scripture consistently can still be operating on autopilot. The motions continue, but at some point they stop being conversations and become scripts performed without listening for a response. Habits can continue long after they have stopped doing what they once did. There’s a difference between seeking God and repeating the motions of seeking. The difference is small at first. Over time, it becomes everything.

Richthofen didn’t lose his skill on April 21. What he lost had disappeared long before that: the habit of questioning what had always worked. That willingness had once been built into his process. Boelcke had taught him to evaluate, adapt, and reassess. But 80 victories had slowly made reassessment feel unnecessary. The very thing that had made him effective, his disciplined consistency, became the thing that kept him from seeing what had changed around him.

For believers, the equivalent isn’t dramatic failure. It’s the slow, comfortable settling into patterns that once required faith but now run on memory. It’s the prayer life that no longer surprises you. The theology that no longer challenges you. The obedience that no longer costs you anything. None of those things look like problems from the outside. That’s what makes them so dangerous. They keep producing results long after the attentiveness behind them has faded.

The hardest question this lesson asks isn’t “What am I doing wrong?” Most of us can answer that one. The harder question is “What have I stopped reexamining because it still appears to be working?” That’s the question the Laodiceans never thought to ask. By the time Jesus asked it for them, the gap had already widened beyond what they could see.

Practical Application

This week, choose one area of your spiritual life that you consider settled: a belief you hold firmly, a habit you practice consistently, or a conviction you haven't revisited in years. Set aside twenty minutes to reexamine it, not because it's wrong, but because you've stopped asking whether it's still doing what it once did. Open your Bible to the passage that originally shaped that belief or practice and read it as if encountering it for the first time. Write down what you notice. Pay attention to whether the passage still challenges you or whether it now simply confirms what you already think. The goal isn't to abandon what's working. It's to refuse to let familiarity replace genuine engagement with God's Word.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have allowed the appearance of faithfulness to substitute for the reality of it. We have mistaken comfort for maturity, routine for devotion, and stability for growth. Forgive us for the places where we have stopped seeking You because we believed we had already found enough. Reawaken in us the willingness to be examined. Give us the honesty to ask ourselves the questions we have been avoiding and the courage to sit with answers that unsettle us. Teach us again that dependence on You is not a stage we graduate from but a posture we must choose every day. Do not let our fruitfulness blind us to our need for You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faithfulness that goes unexamined can quietly become its own form of drift. Not because the habits are wrong, but because they stop requiring the attentiveness that once made them alive. Growth doesn't stall only when we fail. It stalls when success convinces us there's nothing left to reconsider. The most dangerous spiritual condition isn't rebellion. It's the slow, satisfied certainty that everything is fine, held in place by results that no longer reflect the depth of relationship they once did. God doesn't ask us to abandon what works. He asks us to keep holding it up to His light, to keep listening for His voice inside the routines we've built, and to remain willing to hear that something has shifted even when nothing appears to have changed.

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Author’s Notes

I have the proof for After the Goodbye in hand. It looks like I’m still on track to release the ebook, paperback, and hardcover editions on Amazon on Wednesday, April 22.

After recently sending our daughter off to college, this book feels especially personal to me. I’m excited to finally share it. If you know someone heading into that same season, it could make a meaningful gift. I’ll send an update as soon as it’s live.

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