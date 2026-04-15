This is the day Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot at Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

In today's lesson, we will return to the early hours of April 15, 1865, when Abraham Lincoln died in a back bedroom across from Ford's Theatre, just days after the war had ended and the country had begun to imagine what reconciliation might look like. The moment turned not on overwhelming force but on a missing guard and an unlocked door. What expectation do we quietly carry about when God should intervene? And what happens to our faith when He does not?

Death of Lincoln. Print showing Abraham Lincoln on his death bed.

"This man was handed over to you by God's deliberate plan and foreknowledge; and you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross." - Acts 2:23 (NIV)

This Date in History

In a cramped back bedroom across from Ford’s Theatre, Abraham Lincoln lay stretched across a bed too short for him as doctors worked in silence and those closest to him watched the night slip away. His son stood nearby, barely holding himself together. His wife came and went in grief. In the next room, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton directed the unfolding crisis while the president’s breathing grew slower, then faint. At 7:22 on the morning of April 15, 1865, the breathing stopped altogether. The Surgeon General gently folded Lincoln’s hands across his chest. Stanton, his face wet, spoke the sentence that would follow Lincoln into memory: “Now he belongs to the ages.”

Nine hours earlier, the country had believed the worst was behind it. The war had effectively ended six days before at Appomattox Court House. Washington had been illuminated two nights running, gaslights burning in every public building, crowds singing in the streets. On April 11, Lincoln had stepped to a White House window and sketched a postwar policy that included limited voting rights for black veterans and literate freedmen. Standing in the crowd below, John Wilkes Booth heard him and turned to a companion and said it would be the last speech Lincoln ever gave. Three days later, Lincoln walked into the state box at Ford’s Theatre with Mary and their guests, Major Henry Rathbone and Clara Harris, to watch a popular play called Our American Cousin.

Booth knew Ford’s the way a man knows his own house. He was among the most recognized stage actors in America, born into a celebrated theatrical family, and the backstage corridors opened to him without question. That familiarity was the weapon. It let him move unchallenged through a building full of soldiers and civilians on a night when the president of the United States sat behind an unguarded door.

But Booth’s design reached far beyond the theater. He was not planning a single murder, but a coordinated assault on the highest officers of the federal government. Lewis Powell, a former Confederate soldier of imposing size and violent temperament, was sent to the home of Secretary of State William Seward, who lay bedridden from a carriage accident. George Atzerodt, a German-born drifter with a weak stomach for blood, was assigned to kill Vice President Andrew Johnson at the Kirkwood House. Booth kept Lincoln for himself. If all three blows landed within the same hour, the nation would wake on April 15 to find its president murdered, its vice president dead, and its secretary of state butchered in bed, an effort to throw Washington into confusion by cutting off its head at once.

Shortly after 10 PM, Booth slipped into the passage behind the presidential box. Lincoln’s Metropolitan Police guard, John Parker, had left his post, reportedly drawn away during intermission. Booth waited for a laugh line he knew by heart, opened the door, stepped forward, and fired a single .44 caliber ball from a Philadelphia Deringer into the back of Lincoln’s head behind the left ear. Rathbone lunged and was slashed deeply in the arm with a hunting knife. Booth vaulted over the box railing, caught his spur on a Treasury Guard flag, and landed hard enough to fracture his left fibula. He shouted something, which some witnesses heard as “Sic semper tyrannis,” ran out the stage door, mounted a waiting horse, and rode south toward the Navy Yard Bridge. Powell forced his way into Seward’s home and stabbed him repeatedly but failed to kill him. Atzerodt lost his nerve in a hotel bar and never climbed the stairs to Johnson’s room. Of the three targets, only Lincoln fell.

Assistant Surgeon Charles Leale, a 23-year-old army doctor seated in the audience, reached the box within a minute. Finding no effective pulse, he cleared a clot from the wound and worked over Lincoln until the president began to breathe again. Even so, Leale immediately understood that the wound was mortal. Soldiers then carried Lincoln across the muddy street to William Petersen’s boardinghouse, a narrow three-story brick building, where a boarder, Henry Safford, directed them to the first available room. There the long night’s vigil began.

Surgeon General Joseph K. Barnes took his place at the head of the bed, his fingers resting on Lincoln’s pulse as it weakened hour by hour. Leale remained nearby, at one point holding Lincoln’s hand so that, as he later recalled, the president might feel that he was not alone. Robert Lincoln, stunned and unsteady, was supported against the wall by Senator Charles Sumner. Mary Lincoln, brought in from the front parlor, flung herself over her husband’s body and pleaded for him to speak, until Stanton ordered that she be led away. Outside the room, Stanton turned the house into a command post, questioning witnesses, sending telegrams, issuing bulletins, and setting in motion the hunt for Booth, which would end twelve days later on April 26, 1865, in a burning tobacco barn near Port Royal, Virginia.

When Lincoln died that morning in the back bedroom of Petersen’s boardinghouse, the room fell into the strange stillness that follows great public violence, a silence broken only by weeping, prayer, and the muffled movement of men already turning to what came next. By that afternoon, his body had been carried back to the White House, and Andrew Johnson had been sworn in as president.

Reconstruction, which Lincoln had been shaping in careful ambiguity during his final weeks, now passed into the hands of a southern Unionist whose views on race, amnesty, and the defeated Confederate states were harsher, narrower, and far less forgiving. In the weeks that followed, the federal government and Congress would move toward a far more contentious and punitive struggle over the terms of reunion.

Soon the funeral train left Washington and carried Lincoln 1,654 miles through seven states to Springfield, Illinois, pausing in city after city where hundreds of thousands filed past the open coffin. By the time it reached its final stop on May 4, 1865, the procession had become one of the largest public mourning events in American history, marking not only the death of a president, but the sudden end of the leadership that had guided the nation through its civil war.

Sketch of the Petersen House from Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper, May 20, 1865. Library of Congress.

Historical Context

By April 1865, the United States had endured four years of civil war that killed roughly 750,000 soldiers and reshaped the federal government into a far more powerful national entity. The Thirteenth Amendment, abolishing slavery, had passed Congress in January and was moving through state ratification. The Confederate capital at Richmond had fallen on April 3, and Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox on April 9 signaled the collapse of organized southern resistance. Abroad, the era was defined by the consolidation of modern nation-states: Otto von Bismarck was engineering German unification through the Danish War of 1864, Italy had completed most of its Risorgimento under Victor Emmanuel II, and France under Napoleon III had installed Maximilian as emperor of Mexico, a direct challenge to the Monroe Doctrine that Washington intended to confront once the war ended.

The country Lincoln led was being rewired by new technologies of communication. Telegraph lines now stretched from coast to coast after the completion of the transcontinental line in 1861, and wire services such as the Associated Press could move bulletins between major cities within minutes. Carte de visite photography, popularized by Mathew Brady and his contemporaries, had turned public figures into intimately familiar faces and had brought images of the war’s dead into northern parlors. Mass-circulation newspapers like the New York Herald and New York Tribune shaped public opinion on Reconstruction, black citizenship, and the treatment of former Confederates. Meanwhile, more than four million newly freed men and women were navigating the collapse of the slave economy, the arrival of the Freedmen’s Bureau in March 1865, and the first uncertain steps toward wage labor, landholding, and political participation.

Harper's Weekly illustration of the scene at Lincoln's death bed. The 16th President of the United States passed away at 7:22 am, April 15, 1865. Wikimedia Commons.

Room where Abraham Lincoln passed away, April 15, 1865.

Today’s Reflection

On the night of April 14, 1865, a door that should have been guarded was not. A man who should not have been in that passageway moved through it without challenge. A president who had just steered the country through its bloodiest conflict and had begun, carefully, to sketch the shape of reconciliation sat behind a single unlocked door, and an actor with a derringer walked through it. Nine hours later, Lincoln was dead, and Washington woke to a country whose future had just been pulled off course by a handful of small, unimpeded human choices.

It was not the war itself that killed Lincoln. It was not overwhelming force. It was the ordinary absence of a guard, the ordinary openness of a door, the ordinary movement of a familiar man through a familiar building, at the exact moment when, by every measure of importance, we would expect the world to be held steady. The country had just come through four years of catastrophe. Lee had surrendered six days earlier. Lincoln had stood at a White House window and spoken of limited suffrage for black veterans and literate freedmen. It felt, to many, like moral alignment. It felt, to some, like divine favor. And then, without warning, it wasn’t.

The question that rises in that moment is older than the telegrams that carried the news. Why would God allow this now? Not eventually, not abstractly, but now. After preservation. After what looked like victory. After a path toward reconciliation had just been spoken aloud. It does not feel random. It feels like contradiction.

Most believers do not struggle with the idea of free will. They struggle with its implications when it collides with something that feels too important to be left unprotected. There is an unspoken expectation many of us carry. God may allow difficulty, but not this. Not something this significant. Not at a moment like this. That expectation is rarely said out loud, but it is deeply held, and Lincoln’s death violates it completely.

Scripture does not flinch from the collision. Peter, preaching at Pentecost only weeks after the crucifixion, names the worst injustice in history in a sentence that refuses to release either truth:

“This man was handed over to you by God’s deliberate plan and foreknowledge; and you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross.” Acts 2:23 (NIV)

Notice what Peter does not do. He doesn’t soften God’s sovereignty into mere foresight. He doesn’t soften human evil into mere instrument. The cross was included in the Father’s redemptive purposes, and the men who drove the nails were wicked. Both are said in one breath. If there was ever a moment when divine intervention seemed warranted, it was that one. Innocent man. Central to God’s purposes. Preventable at a dozen points along the way. And yet the blow fell, and God did not stop it, and the men who struck it were still held accountable for striking.

This is the pattern we are forced to confront. Not that God is absent. Not that God is indifferent. But that God sometimes chooses not to intervene even when intervention is possible, meaningful, and deeply desired. Not because the moment is unimportant, but because He is sustaining a world in which human freedom is not symbolic. It is real, fully operative, even at the highest stakes. If that freedom were revoked whenever the consequences grew severe, it would not be freedom at all. It would be a conditional arrangement that collapsed precisely when it mattered most.

Lincoln’s death is not the crucifixion. Scripture never reveals the assassination as part of a specific redemptive plan, and we should not pretend otherwise. What Acts 2:23 does give us is something more modest and more durable. A pattern. If God permitted even that event, the most unjust and consequential in human history, then we cannot assume He will prevent other events simply because they feel too weighty to be allowed. The paradox of Paul’s observation that “we walk by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7, NIV) sits uncomfortably close here, because faith is required most precisely when sight gives us a door that should have been guarded and was not.

The quieter questions come later, in our own lives. Why didn’t God stop that accident. Why didn’t He prevent that decision. Why now, when things were finally stabilizing. What we usually mean, underneath, is why didn’t God override someone’s will this time. And beneath that, if He loves me, why didn’t He step in.

The lesson does not answer every why. It corrects the expectation behind the question. God has not promised to prevent every moment we believe He should. He has promised that no moment, however broken, falls outside His rule. His silence in a particular hour is not randomness. It is consistency with how He has chosen to govern a world of real freedom, a world He does not micromanage moment by moment. What is left for us, in the rooms where the door was open and should not have been, is not an explanation. It is the harder work of trusting a God who rules over history without always interrupting the moments we most want Him to.

Practical Application

Take a grief, loss, or unanswered prayer that still quietly destabilizes your faith, and write out, in your own words, the specific expectation you had of God in that moment. Name it honestly, without softening it. Then hold that expectation next to Acts 2:23 and ask whether Scripture actually commits God to the kind of intervention you were assuming. The goal is not to dismiss the pain but to locate precisely where your expectation exceeded God's promise, so that the ache can remain without pulling the foundation down with it. Sit with the distinction between what God has pledged and what you presumed He owed you.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You are sovereign over every hour, ruling over a world You have made genuinely free, and nothing that unfolds within it escapes Your authority. We confess the expectations we have quietly pressed upon You, the assumptions that You owe us intervention whenever our stakes feel high enough, and the disappointment we nurse when Your silence does not match our sense of what the moment deserved. Teach us to distinguish what You have promised from what we have presumed. Steady us when circumstances seem to contradict Your goodness. Give us faith that trusts You in the rooms where the door was open and should not have been, and grant us the humility to rest in Your governance even where we cannot see its shape. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith begins to mature the moment we stop demanding that God intervene on our terms and start trusting that His silence is not the same as His absence. The God who did not stop the cross is not a God we can domesticate into a guardian of our preferred outcomes. He rules over a world of real freedom, and that freedom is never suspended at the thresholds we find most unbearable. Our peace does not come from explanations for why a particular door was left unguarded. It comes from knowing that no event, however devastating, has escaped the authority of the One who governs history without always interrupting it.

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