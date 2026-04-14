THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Paul McCutchen's avatar
Paul McCutchen
18h

I found it strange that I am eating a Kellogg cereal while reading this article. The basic corn flake and at 73 it does bring up memories of my youth.

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1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
17h

I was a special education high school teacher for 16 years, and I knew it was a calling from the Lord for me to do this, as it was later in my life, in fact, a third career. I taught those students with an IQ under 70, so we were an enclosed classroom with autism, down syndrome, non-speaking, cerebral palsy, you name it. And I loved those kids, but at times they were like all teenagers with minds of their own.

One in particular was a large boy of about 225 pounds, and his favorite way of getting his way was simply to sit on the ground because he had figured out that it was virtually impossible to move him from this position. So, we would just have to wait, sometimes up to an hour, for him to decide to get up and move. Most of the time, it wasn't too big a deal, but he hated getting on the bus in the afternoon, and if we didn't get him there in a certain time frame, the bus left without him, and we were stuck trying to get someone to come and get him, which was another whole set of problems itself.

Anyway, one day, he plopped down in the hallway at bus time, and I sat with him as other students exited for the day. Yes, it was quite frustrating and, at times, maddening. So, after we finally got someone to come and get him that day, I came back into my room to find a note. It was from a regular student, thanking me for being there for that student, and giving me other words of encouragement. I cried. I had that note framed and put on my wall. It meant so much to me that another student would take the time to notice what I was doing and even take the time to write that note. We became friends through that, but I'll never ever forget her or what she did by noticing me.

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