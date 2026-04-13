This is the day Canadian Private Léo Major single-handedly liberated the Dutch city of Zwolle from its German occupiers in 1945.

In today's lesson, we will explore the night a one-eyed Canadian soldier walked alone into an occupied Dutch city and acted as though an entire army stood behind him. What does it mean to move before the evidence arrives? And what if the faith God asks of us looks less like waiting and more like stepping forward into something only He can see?

Léo Major c. 1944.

"By faith he left Egypt, not fearing the king's anger; he persevered because he saw him who is invisible" - Hebrews 11:27 (NIV)

This Date in History

Léo Major crouched at the edge of Zwolle with two Sten guns, a sack of grenades, and one working eye. Behind him, Corporal Wilfred Arsenault lay dead where German machine gun fire had dropped him minutes earlier. Ahead, a garrison of German soldiers occupied a Dutch city of 50,000 people, and Canadian artillery batteries were already preparing for a morning bombardment. Major collected his friend’s ammunition, stood up, and moved toward the city alone.

The two men had volunteered for the mission only hours earlier. The Régiment de la Chaudière had pushed into the northeastern Netherlands in early April 1945, and their commanding officer needed someone to scout German positions in Zwolle before any assault began. He also wanted contact established with the Dutch Resistance. Major and Arsenault stepped forward. Privately, the two friends agreed to try something beyond the scope of their orders, to disrupt the German presence enough to spare the city from destruction.

Major had no business being on any mission at all. Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in 1921 to French-Canadian parents, he had grown up in a working-class neighborhood of Montreal after his family returned to Quebec during his infancy. A fractured relationship with his father drove him from the family home at 14. He enlisted in the Canadian Army in 1940, transferring to the Régiment de la Chaudière because he heard they would ship out to Europe first. He trained for nearly four years before landing on Juno Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

That first day set the pattern for everything that followed. Major helped capture a German Hanomag half-track, securing communications equipment and codebooks valuable to Allied intelligence. Days later, he engaged an SS patrol and killed several soldiers, but one managed to throw a phosphorus grenade before dying. The explosion destroyed the sight in Major’s left eye. Doctors told him his war was over. He refused evacuation. He was a scout and a sniper, he told his superiors. He only needed one eye.

He proved it repeatedly. During the Battle of the Scheldt in the fall of 1944, Major played a key role in capturing a large number of German soldiers, often cited as 93 prisoners, while searching for a missing patrol. He was nominated for the Distinguished Conduct Medal but reportedly declined it at the time due to his view of the command structure.

In February 1945, a landmine explosion during the Rhineland offensive broke his back in multiple places, fractured both ankles, and shattered several ribs. He escaped the hospital, hid with a Dutch family in Nijmegen for weeks, and rejoined his unit on March 29, just two weeks before the Zwolle mission.

The Dutch had endured nearly five years under Nazi occupation by April 1945. Zwolle sat between waterways and key road links about 100 kilometers east of Amsterdam, and its German garrison was of uncertain size. Estimates ranged from several hundred to more than 1,000 Wehrmacht and Waffen-SS troops. Canadian commanders expected resistance and prepared for a conventional attack that would likely involve artillery fire. They needed reconnaissance first.

Major and Arsenault left Canadian lines around 9:30 PM on April 13. They stopped at the farmhouse of Hendrik van Gerner, who gave them rough positions of German emplacements near the railway tracks. After leaving the farmhouse, Arsenault accidentally revealed their position. The gunfire that followed killed him instantly. Major killed two of the attackers, scattered the rest, and made his choice.

What followed was approximately six hours of calculated chaos. Major moved into Zwolle and found the streets largely silent. He began firing weapons and hurling grenades at intervals, creating the impression of a coordinated infantry advance from multiple directions. He attacked German positions, took prisoners, and deliberately allowed some to escape with warnings that a large Canadian force was entering the city. He set fires, including at the Gestapo headquarters, to reinforce the illusion. He also located members of the Dutch Resistance, including local contact Frits Kuiper, and used their knowledge of the city to move efficiently through key areas. The combined effect of gunfire, explosions, burning buildings, and spreading reports from German soldiers convinced the garrison that a major assault was already underway.

By the early morning hours of April 14, German forces began withdrawing west across the River IJssel. Major continued moving through the city, maintaining pressure until their retreat became general. At first light, Zwolle was effectively abandoned by German troops.

Major returned to retrieve Arsenault’s body, carrying his friend back toward the farmhouse where they had last stopped. He then made his way to Canadian lines later that morning and reported, simply, that Zwolle had been cleared. The planned bombardment was no longer necessary. The Régiment de la Chaudière entered the city without firing a shot.

Major was again awarded the Distinguished Conduct Medal, his second, for his actions at Zwolle. For years, he rarely spoke about what happened. His family learned the full story decades later when Dutch officials sought him out to honor his role in the liberation.

The city of Zwolle named a street Leo Majorlaan in his honor and later granted him honorary citizenship. When Major died in Montreal on October 12, 2008, at the age of 87, representatives from the Netherlands, including officials from Zwolle, attended his funeral.

The story of the night he walked alone into a city and convinced an occupying force to leave without a battle remains part of Zwolle’s identity, remembered not as a victory of force, but as a moment when destruction was avoided because one soldier chose to act as if an army were already there.

Map showing location of Zwolle.

Historical Context

By April 1945, Allied forces were closing in on Nazi Germany from every direction. Soviet armies had crossed the Oder River and stood within 60 kilometers of Berlin. Anglo-American forces had crossed the Rhine in March and were sweeping through western Germany. In the Netherlands, the situation was desperate. The German-occupied northern provinces had suffered through the Hongerwinter of 1944–1945, a famine that killed an estimated 20,000 Dutch civilians after German authorities blocked food shipments in retaliation for a Dutch railway strike supporting Allied operations. The First Canadian Army bore primary responsibility for liberating the Netherlands, fighting through flooded polders, fortified canal lines, and determined rearguard actions by German units that had nowhere left to retreat. Cities and towns across the country faced a grim calculus: liberation often meant artillery bombardment, street fighting, and civilian casualties inflicted by the very forces trying to free them.

Canada’s role in the Dutch liberation created a bond between the two nations that endured for generations. More than 7,600 Canadian soldiers died in the Netherlands campaign, and the Dutch remembered them with an intensity unusual in postwar Europe. The cultural context also shaped individual soldiers like Major. French-Canadian units such as the Régiment de la Chaudière operated within an English-dominated military structure, often feeling overlooked despite heavy combat contributions. Many of these soldiers came from working-class Quebec communities and carried a fierce independence shaped by economic hardship and cultural marginalization. The war itself was producing a generation of combat veterans whose survival depended less on institutional support than on personal initiative, improvisation, and stubborn refusal to accept the limits others placed on them.

Citizens and Canadian troops celebrating the liberation of Zwolle, April 14, 1945.

members of the Dutch Interior Forces (NBS) walk with the liberator of Zwolle, Léo Major, on April 14, 1945 over the Wipstrikkerallee, near the inn De Hanekamp. From left to right: unknown, police officer Slendebroek, Frits Kuipers, Jan Beintema, Léo Major and Derk Udves.

Today’s Reflection

Léo Major walked into Zwolle carrying two submachine guns and a bag of grenades and acted. He didn’t wait for the Canadian army to arrive first. Through scattered gunfire, timed explosions, and deliberate signals, he created the impression that the liberation was already underway. The reality had not yet caught up, but his actions were already aligned with it.

That detail reveals something about the nature of initiative that most people instinctively admire but rarely examine. Major was not delusional. He knew the Canadian forces were coming. Liberation was the plan. What he did was collapse the distance between the plan and its fulfillment by stepping into it early, at enormous personal risk, and behaving as though the outcome were already in motion. He didn’t fabricate reality. He accelerated it.

Scripture describes a strikingly similar pattern. When the writer of Hebrews recounts the faith of Moses, the description avoids the language of patience or quiet waiting:

“By faith he left Egypt, not fearing the king’s anger; he persevered because he saw him who is invisible.” Hebrews 11:27 (NIV)

Moses moved. He left. And the text says he did it not because he had visible proof of God’s protection, but because he perceived something others couldn’t see. His obedience was oriented toward a reality that had not yet materialized in front of him. He acted as though God’s deliverance were already underway, and that posture of aligned action is what Hebrews calls faith.

This is not an isolated moment in the biblical narrative. When God told the priests to carry the Ark of the Covenant into the Jordan River, the water didn’t part first. They had to step in. “And as soon as the priests who carry the ark of the Lord—the Lord of all the earth—set foot in the Jordan, its waters flowing downstream will be cut off and stand up in a heap” (Joshua 3:13 (NIV)). The sequence matters enormously. Obedience preceded confirmation. The priests didn’t wade into a dry riverbed. They waded into moving water, trusting that what God intended would become visible only after they moved.

For many Christians today, faith has quietly settled into something more comfortable than this. It has become an interior posture, a confident feeling that God will eventually act, paired with a willingness to wait until the evidence is clear. And there’s nothing wrong with patience. Scripture commends it repeatedly. But there is a difference between patience and hesitation dressed up as wisdom. Some believers are not waiting on God. They are waiting on certainty. They are waiting for the river to part before they step in, and they are calling that faith.

The pattern in Scripture suggests something more demanding. Again and again, God invites His people to act at the edge of fulfillment rather than after it. The walls of Jericho were circled before they fell. Abraham left Ur before he knew where he was going. Moses left Egypt before the sea opened. In each case, the person moved first, and the visible confirmation followed. Faith, in these moments, was not the absence of fear or doubt. It was the decision to let God’s stated intention reshape present behavior before the outcome was guaranteed.

This reframes a question that many believers carry quietly. Instead of asking, “Has God moved yet?” the deeper question may be, “If God’s intention in this situation were already unfolding, what would obedience look like right now?” That question doesn’t simplify anything. It intensifies everything. Because acting ahead of visible confirmation removes the safety of delay. It requires discernment, courage, and a willingness to be wrong in the eyes of people who are still waiting for proof.

Major’s night in Zwolle didn’t replace the army. But it made the army’s bombardment unnecessary. A city of 50,000 people was spared because one man stepped into a future reality before anyone else could see it. The space between promise and proof is where faith costs the most. It is also where it changes the most.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area of your life where you believe God has made His direction clear but you have been waiting for additional confirmation before acting. Write down what obedience would look like if you treated that direction as already settled. Be specific: name the step, the cost, and what you are waiting for that may never arrive in the form you expect. Then ask yourself honestly whether your delay reflects genuine discernment or whether it has become a way of avoiding the risk that faith requires. Let the answer sit with you before you decide what to do next.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we often mistake hesitation for wisdom and call our reluctance patience. Forgive us for the times we have stood at the edge of what You have made clear and waited for a certainty You never promised. Give us eyes to perceive what is invisible and the courage to act on what we have already been shown. Teach us to trust the direction You have given, even when the path ahead is not fully revealed. Strengthen our faith so that our obedience does not depend on visible proof but on the character of the One who calls us forward. Move us from passive confidence into active alignment with Your purposes, and let our steps reflect the reality of Your promises before the world can see them. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith is not always the quiet confidence that God will act in His own time. Sometimes it is the willingness to let what God has already revealed reshape what you do right now. The biblical pattern is consistent: the water parts after the foot enters it, not before. The walls fall after the march, not before the first step. This means that the most consequential moments of faith may not feel like certainty at all. They may feel like risk, like stepping into something only God can finish. But that is precisely where obedience becomes participation rather than observation. And it is where the promised future begins to take shape in the present, not because we manufactured it, but because we refused to wait for someone else to go first.

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Author’s Notes

A big thank you to William over at The Old Northwest for hosting me on my first livestream ever on Saturday. It went well, though there were a few sound issues that might have been coming from my side. We covered a lot of topics including how I decided to launch this newsletter, how I choose what I write about, writing in general, my book Why Jesus?, my soon-to-be-released book, After the Goodbye, and how that came about, and so much more. You can check it out here. This link also has a full transcript so you can skim through it if you want.

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