THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
14h

I really love the great stories that came from World War II, not because of the war itself of course, but because it required so many people from every walk of life to be innovative, creative, improvisational in ways that we can hardly imagine. Walking by faith requires active faith, not passive as you so aptly show. Abraham had the knife at the ready when God stepped in because Abraham ACTED on faith. If we expect to stay in step with the Spirit, we to must act in our faith.

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Richard Heyduck's avatar
Richard Heyduck
15h

Great story!

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