Hi everyone,

I don’t ask for favors often, but this one really matters to me.

This Friday, October 31, my first book—Why Jesus? A Clear, Honest Guide to Faith, Salvation, and the Christian Story—officially launches on Amazon Kindle.

In case you’ve missed my updates about it, it’s a short, clear, easy-to-read walkthrough of the story of God’s plan—from creation, to the fall, to the cross, to what it means for us today. It shows how the entire Bible connects, why Jesus was necessary, and how His life and death fit into the bigger story of redemption.

How and why is the world broken? Why do we need a savior? Why Jesus? Why not something or someone else? What was the point of his death—and what did it actually accomplish?

It’s written for people who want to understand that story—whether they’re exploring faith for the first time or have been in church their whole lives but never heard it all laid out plainly. It’s not a sermon or a sales pitch, just an honest conversation about the story that changes everything.

The launch-day price is $2.99 (regular price will be $4.99).

And here’s where the favor comes in:

If you’re able, I’m asking you to buy it. Not just for me. I’m not going to get rich or make much money from it. Just like I write This Is the Day because I believe it matters, I wrote this book because it matters. It carries a message I want to get out into the world—and I need your help to do it.

👉If you’re willing to help me share this message, buying it on launch day—this Friday—is the single most helpful thing you can do.

Here’s why: Amazon pays attention to early activity. When enough people purchase on launch day, it signals that the book is worth recommending to others. Those first-day numbers can determine whether Why Jesus? stays inside our little circle or finds readers far beyond it.

In other words, your purchase doesn’t just help me; it helps the message reach people who might really need to hear it.

I’ll send another note Friday morning with the Amazon link and the cover reveal. For now, just know how grateful I am for you—for reading This Is the Day, for cheering me on, and for caring about the work God keeps putting in front of us.

I’ve said it before, but it’s true every time: none of this happens without you showing up, reading, and caring. That means the world to me.